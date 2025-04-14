In FC 25, a Low Driven Shot is a highly effective way of scoring. But how is it done?

Keep on reading, or check out our video, to find out!

How to do a Low Driven Shot in FC 25

To perform a Low Driven Shot in FC 25, press and hold the shoot button, release before the power bar reaches 40 per cent. In other words, just tap to shoot.

Low Driven Shots are best performed from inside the box. Aiming towards the far post is more effective than aiming for the near post.

For Playstation players:

To do a Low Driven Shot on PS5 or PS4, press down and hold the circle button. Release the circle button before the power bar reaches 40 per cent.

For PC gamers:

PC players left click on the mouse and quickly release to enact a Low Driven Shot in FC 25.

For Xbox users:

On your Xbox, tap B on your controller to perform a Low Driven Shot in FC 25.

For Nintendo Switch players:

To do a Low Driven Shot on your Switch, hold down ZL and press A to shoot before the power bar reaches 40 per cent.

When to use a Low Driven Shot in FC 25

In FC 25, when the goalkeeper is running towards you, a Low Driven Shot often lets you trick them and score.

Even when the goalkeeper is in position, a Low Driven Shot aimed at the far post is a great way to slip one past the keeper.

Low Driven Playstyle+ guarantees a more effective shot from close distance.

What is Low Driven Shot Playstyle+ in FC 25?

Low Driven Shot Playstyle+ improves on all of the qualities of the regular PlayStyle, namely: improved accuracy, increased ball speed, and faster shooting. Only certain players have this Playstyle+.

Which players have Low Driven Shot Playstyle+ in FC25?

Currently, only eight players have Low Driven Shot Playstyle+. Seeing as the PlayStyle is still fairly new, more players, past and present, may be added.

They are (in order of cost):

Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich – 33k UT Coins

– Bayern Munich – 33k UT Coins Gary Lineke r – FUT Birthday Icon – 63k UT Coins.

r – FUT Birthday Icon – 63k UT Coins. Trinity Rodman – Washington Spirit – 170.7k UT Coins.

– Washington Spirit – 170.7k UT Coins. Sam Kerr – Chelsea – 248k UT Coins,

– Chelsea – 248k UT Coins, Wlodzimierz Smolarek – FUT Birthday Hero – 249k UT Coins.

– FUT Birthday Hero – 249k UT Coins. Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund – 477k UT Coins.

– Borussia Dortmund – 477k UT Coins. Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich – 625k UT Coins.

– Bayern Munich – 625k UT Coins. Kenny Dalglish – EA FC Icon – 3.03M UT Coins

If you’re new to the shot, practicing with Serge Gnabry, the most affordable player with this Playstyle+, is a great way to familiarise yourself with the move.

Additionally, players can unlock Low Driven Playstyle+ for their Avatars once they’ve reached level 110.

Low Driven Shot Playstyle and Playstyle+ are available in Football Ultimate Team, Career Mode (Youth Academy Players and Player Career), and Clubs.

