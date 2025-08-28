That's why we've put together a quick explainer on how to complete the FC 25 Griddy to Glory to unlock the Griddy celebration in FC 26.

FC 25 Griddy to Glory: How to unlock the Griddy in FC 26 explained

To unlock the Griddy celebration in FC 26, you'll need to complete two sets of tasks in the Griddy to Glory FUT event in FC 25.

These task sets are:

Griddy-to-Glory Daily Play

Griddy-to-Glory Daily Completionist

To complete the Griddy-to-Glory Daily Play tasks, all you need to do is either win three total matches in the Griddy to Glory Cup in Ultimate Team, or complete six total matches in the mode.

The Daily Completionist objective is actually just as simple. All you have to do is complete the Daily Play objective five times.

There are a few squad requirements you'll need to fulfil to play in the Griddy to Glory Cup:

Gold Players only

Common and Rare Players: Exactly 18

75 and Higher OVR Players: Exactly 18

This event expires on 10th September, so at the time of writing you still have plenty of time to complete it. If you're away from your console for whatever reason, you won't be missing out until then!

Once you've completed all your objectives, you'll earn some incredible rewards.

Not only will you net yourself the Griddy celebration in FC 26, but you'll also earn a 99 OVR Futties Icon Ronaldinho in FC 25, as well as five player picks made up of 10 99-rated players from any of Futties, Greats of the Game and Path to Glory.

