So, if you're hyped for Futties this year, here's what you need to know about when it might launch and what you can expect.

We expect that the FC 25 Futties event will likely begin on 11th July 2025.

This coincides with the end of the current Shapeshifters event, which EA Sports has previously confirmed will last four weeks, after which, the new event would begin.

With Shapeshifters Squad 4 dropping on 4th July, that means the next event, Futties, will almost certainly begin a week later on 11th July, likely going live at 6pm BST.

Following this, Futties will continue to release new squads every week as part of the event at the same time every week.

What to expect from FC 25 Futties

Futties is the best time of year for SBC lovers, as it brings with it the notorious 65+ x10 upgrades, letting you get rid of some of the fodder you've accumulated over the year for a chance at some huge upgrades.

Aside from the upgrades, we'll also likely see a huge number of new cards released in packs, as well as rewards for completing SBCs and Objectives, with 'Best Of' players joining packs for a few weeks.

What most people will likely have their eyes on, however, is the 99-rated players. Every year since FIFA 22, EA has increased the number of 99-rated players released, with a whopping 22 available in FC 24, so expect to see plenty of those around too.

As for player predictions, expect to see a nice mix of this season's biggest stars like Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele, and some new Icon cards.

Futties is also the time of year where EA starts releasing cards based on summer transfers, so we may even see a Florian Wirtz Liverpool card, Kevin De Bruyne Napoli card, Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid card and more!

