Far Cry 6 trophy list: Achievements and trophies to collect

The time has finally come to set foot on the tropical island of Yara and to take back control of it from its tyrannical ruler in Far Cry 6. The latest in the Ubisoft series has been hit by a lengthy delay but the wait is over and the game will be finally arriving this week.

Advertisement

Far Cry 6 puts the focus on the protagonist, Dani, whose gender can be chosen by the player, and your journey will see her form alliances, make new enemies, and shoot her way around the island while blowing many things up in the process.

Another thing you will be likely doing is hunting down all the Far Cry 6 achievements/trophies, and if you want to know what they all are, we have the full list for you to take a look at below.

Pre-order Far Cry 6 at GAME

Far Cry 6 achievements and trophies list

Ubisoft

As you can see, we have a fun and varied list here of missions to complete that will see us doing a lot more than just getting through the main story.

There is a bonus trophy for PlayStation players who will nab a platinum trophy, Conquistador, for collecting every single other one – so keep this list in mind and get them as you go for ease and time.

Voz del Pueblo Recruit Máximas Matanzas (15/Bronze)

Recruit Máximas Matanzas (15/Bronze) Hit ‘n Run Run over 10 soldiers in a vehicle (15/Bronze)

Run over 10 soldiers in a vehicle (15/Bronze) Montero Justicia Recruit the Monteros (15/Bronze)

Recruit the Monteros (15/Bronze) Not So Special Take out 10 Special Forces soldiers (15/Bronze)

Take out 10 Special Forces soldiers (15/Bronze) Heated Conflict Take out 10 soldiers with active Heat (15/Bronze)

Take out 10 soldiers with active Heat (15/Bronze) Not So Tough Disable and hijack a tank using an EMP device (15/Bronze)

Disable and hijack a tank using an EMP device (15/Bronze) Ninjerilla Capture an FND Base without being detected (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze)

Capture an FND Base without being detected (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze) Fashionista Equip a full matching Gear Set (15/Bronze)

Equip a full matching Gear Set (15/Bronze) @CanYouPetTheCroc Pet Guapo (15/Bronze)

Pet Guapo (15/Bronze) Yo Soy Dani Rojas Select Dani’s look (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze)

Select Dani’s look (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze) Hidden In Plain Sight Find your way to Miami (30/Silver)

Find your way to Miami (30/Silver) Cutting Foreign Ties Recruit the Legends of ’67 and La Moral (15/Bronze)

Recruit the Legends of ’67 and La Moral (15/Bronze) Viva La Revolución Take back Yara (75/Gold)

Take back Yara (75/Gold) Co-Dependent Capture an FND base with a Co-op partner (15/Bronze)

Capture an FND base with a Co-op partner (15/Bronze) Liberty Capture all FND Bases (Solo Campaign only) (75/Gold)

Capture all FND Bases (Solo Campaign only) (75/Gold) Finders Keepers! Return 3 FND Resource vehicles in mint condition (15/Bronze)

Return 3 FND Resource vehicles in mint condition (15/Bronze) Check It Out Capture 10 Checkpoints (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze)

Capture 10 Checkpoints (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze) Friendly Skies Blow up 16 Anti-Aircraft Cannons (Solo Campaign only) (30/Silver)

Blow up 16 Anti-Aircraft Cannons (Solo Campaign only) (30/Silver) It’s Raining Treasure! Intercept 10 Military Supply Drops (Solo Campaign Only) (15/Bronze)

Intercept 10 Military Supply Drops (Solo Campaign Only) (15/Bronze) Undying Tradition Complete the Yaran Story “Triada Blessings” (15/Bronze)

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Top of the Pecking Order Win a Cockfighting match (15/Bronze)

Win a Cockfighting match (15/Bronze) Speed Racer Complete 3 Gran Premios (15/Bronze)

Complete 3 Gran Premios (15/Bronze) Beginner’s Luck Win a Dominoes game (15/Bronze)

Win a Dominoes game (15/Bronze) Overheated Complete a Special Operation (20/Bronze)

Complete a Special Operation (20/Bronze) Alpha Guerrill a Successfully complete 5 Bandido Operations (15/Bronze)

a Successfully complete 5 Bandido Operations (15/Bronze) Road Rage Perform a Vehicle Machete Kill from a horse (15/Bronze)

Perform a Vehicle Machete Kill from a horse (15/Bronze) Armed to the Teeth Collect 49 Unique Weapons (30/Silver)

Collect 49 Unique Weapons (30/Silver) Hogar Dulce Hogar Fully upgrade one Camp Facility at any Guerrilla Camp (Solo Campaign only) (30/Silver)

Fully upgrade one Camp Facility at any Guerrilla Camp (Solo Campaign only) (30/Silver) Backpacking Acquire every Supremo in Yara (30/Silver)

Acquire every Supremo in Yara (30/Silver) Fry Cry Purchase 15 Meals (15/Bronze)

Purchase 15 Meals (15/Bronze) That’s My Jam Find 15 USB Sticks (15/Bronze)

Find 15 USB Sticks (15/Bronze) That’s Puzzling Unlock 15 Criptograma Chests (15/Bronze)

Unlock 15 Criptograma Chests (15/Bronze) Car Cry Collect all 4 Rides (15/Bronze)

Collect all 4 Rides (15/Bronze) Recrooster Find all Roosters (15/Bronze)

Find all Roosters (15/Bronze) Loyal Army Recruit 5 Amigos (20/Bronze)

Recruit 5 Amigos (20/Bronze) Strutting His Stuff Equip Chicharrón with the Motherclucker Outfit (15/Bronze)

Equip Chicharrón with the Motherclucker Outfit (15/Bronze) Secret Weapon Distract 10 soldiers with Chorizo (15/Bronze)

Distract 10 soldiers with Chorizo (15/Bronze) Jawson Brody Take out a shark with an explosion (15/Bronze)

Take out a shark with an explosion (15/Bronze) Sophishticated Catch 10 fish (15/Bronze)

Catch 10 fish (15/Bronze) Outdated Tech Take out a soldier by sabotaging an alarm (15/Bronze)

Take out a soldier by sabotaging an alarm (15/Bronze) Oh No You Don’t! Take out 3 Insurgent Leaders (15/Bronze)

Take out 3 Insurgent Leaders (15/Bronze) Ultimate Predator Hunt all Mythical Animals (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze)

Hunt all Mythical Animals (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze) Slip Sliding Away Slide 200m at once (15/Bronze)

Slide 200m at once (15/Bronze) Didn’t See That Coming! Use a Security Control Center to disable all cameras and alarms (15/Bronze)

Use a Security Control Center to disable all cameras and alarms (15/Bronze) Death From Above Take out a soldier from 50m above them (15/Bronze)

Take out a soldier from 50m above them (15/Bronze) Toxic Influence Have poisoned soldiers kill 5 other enemies (15/Bronze)

Have poisoned soldiers kill 5 other enemies (15/Bronze) Do It Yourself Install every Mod on a single Resolver Weapon (15/Bronze)

Install every Mod on a single Resolver Weapon (15/Bronze) Glamping Build one of each Camp Facility (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze)

Build one of each Camp Facility (Solo Campaign only) (15/Bronze) Furiously Fast Have 10 parts installed on a Ride (15/Bronze)

Have 10 parts installed on a Ride (15/Bronze) Glorious Leader Reach the Rank of Comandante (15/Bronze)

Reach the Rank of Comandante (15/Bronze) Stay Cool Complete any Special Operation without exceeding 50% on the PG-240X’s temperature meter (15/Bronze)

Complete any Special Operation without exceeding 50% on the PG-240X’s temperature meter (15/Bronze) Hidden Cash Locate a stash of hidden Moneda in any Special Operation (15/Bronze)

Locate a stash of hidden Moneda in any Special Operation (15/Bronze) Termination Phase Free 30 hostages during a Lola’s Informants challenge in any Special Operation (15/Bronze)

More achievements and trophies will be coming with the Far Cry 6 DLC at a later date – we will keep you posted on what they are as soon as we hear.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.