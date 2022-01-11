Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC release date, launch time, gameplay & key details

It’s good to be bad, right? The Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC launches today, as the villainous character from Far Cry 4 returns – and this time you get to play as him!

Following on from the Vaas: Insanity DLC, this is the second major add-on to come to players through the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, and its official title is Pagan: Control.

Ubisoft has promised three of these villain-centric expansions, with the next one after this due to be Joseph: Collapse, and it will focus on Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5.

For now, though, it’s all about Pagan Min, and you can check out our handy guide below to learn about his Far Cry 6 DLC.

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC release date

The Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC release date was Tuesday 11th January 2021. That means the wait is now over for players, who can check out the latest villainous add-on from today onwards. Ubisoft confirmed this Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC release date with the social media post below.

Dive into the twisted mind of Pagan Min. The new Pagan: Control DLC is coming January 11. pic.twitter.com/2hIr1xoPkc — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) January 5, 2022

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC launch time

The Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC launch time seems to have already occurred, with the DLC being available for purchase via several digital retailers right now. Keep on reading to learn more about that!

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC price

If you’re wondering how to buy the Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC, one way to get it is by buying the Far Cry 6 Season Pass from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or Ubisoft‘s own website. It costs £32.99 GBP and includes the Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed DLC content.

Or if you just want to buy the Pagan Min DLC without all the other stuff in the Season Pass, that would cost you £11.99 from Xbox, PlayStation or Ubisoft.

How to access Far Cry 6 DLC

Once you’ve paid for the Season Pass and installed the latest Far Cry 6 update, you should be able to access the latest Far Cry 6 DLC from the game’s start screen menu. The DLC is called Pagan: Control and that’s where you’ll want to go to start it. It really is as simple as that, folks.

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC story

“Become the villain as you step into the flamboyantly eccentric mind of Pagan Min from Far Cry 4,” proclaims the official description from Ubisoft for the Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC.

The synopsis adds: “His calm and composed dictator belies his ruthless rage. Battle your inner demons in this brand-new DLC episode unlike any before. Unveil the backstory of this iconic villain as you explore unique locations in a twisted version of the Kyrat to collect keys and escape your own mind.”

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC gameplay

Ubisoft has described Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC gameplay as a “die-and-retry gameplay experience”, making it sound like there will be some properly difficult combat moments for players to get to grips with. You can check out some Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC gameplay footage right here:

Far Cry 6 Pagan Min DLC trailer

For the time being, the best trailer we have for the Pagan Min DLC is the Season Pass promo video embedded below. Take a look and get yourself prepared for another bout of villainous action!

