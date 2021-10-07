Far Cry 6 lag: How to fix lagging, crashes and stuttering on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

We had to wait a little longer than we expected, but Far Cry 6 is available right now.

If you want to know what we thought of it, have a read of our full Far Cry 6 review – we had a great time with it.

But some people are not having the best experience on the island of Yara due to dreaded things such as lagging, crashes and stuttering. These issues seem to mainly be a PC problem – we experienced very few issues when we played on the Xbox Series X. But if you do find you have problems, there are things you can do to make things run a bit better.

So for all that you need to know about getting rid of pesky Far Cry 6 lagging, here are the details!

How to fix Far Cry 6 lag on PC

There are a few things to do to fix lagging on Far Cry 6 for PC – some of which you will probably have thought of and others maybe not.

Check your internet connection as your router may need a restart and often that can solve a problem like this.

Make sure you have the latest GPU drivers installed and, importantly, that the ones you do have are up to date and not needing any updates.

Sacrifice a bit on the graphics side of things by lowering the graphic settings.

Make sure nothing else is running in the background – if something can be closed then do so.

And make sure the game does not need an update. You should be prompted when there is one, but it is worth checking all the same.

How to fix Far Cry 6 lag on console

For console, we have not seen many reports of issues with Far Cry 6 and, as we said, we noticed nothing of note when we played it for review on the Xbox Series X. But if you do notice problems then there are still things you can try.

Test your internet connection. Head to the settings on your console and run the test. It will soon tell you if things are not working as they should be.

Make sure your console can breathe and has nothing pressed up against it that could cause it to overheat. This is especially true of the newer consoles out there.

And much like the PC version, check for Far Cry 6 updates. They tend to come along soon after launch and while they should auto-install, it is worth checking that one hasn’t been missed.

Hopefully, the above will fix most of the problems you may be facing and if not, we are sure Ubisoft will be busy working on a patch to clear the issues on their end. So hopefully, we can just focus on saving the island of Yara from its evil ruler – which is much easier to do without lag!

