Far Cry 6 ending: Post-credits scene and secret ending explained

If you’ve already charged through Far Cry 6, you’ll know the game has one proper ending and one secret ending, plus a post-credits scene, and all of these things are well worth talking about.

Advertisement

You can finish the game in 10 minutes if you fancy it, thanks to the Far Cry 6 secret ending. The tradition continues on from past Far Cry games (it started with Far Cry 4), allowing you to decide that fighting is not for you – your character sods off, and the credits then roll.

Plus, if you’ve played through the whole campaign, you’ll know right at the end of Far Cry 6 comes a little surprise fans will want to talk about. It could have big repercussions…

As for what we thought of Far Cry 6, well, we enjoyed it quite a bit so read our full Far Cry 6 review for all our thoughts on it. But for all the info on that secret ending, and what happens later on, read on for all the essential information.

Does Far Cry 6 have a secret ending?

Yes, Far Cry 6 does have a secret ending, maintaining that ongoing tradition in the franchise that allows players to guide the playable character away from their responsibilities and into a jokey conclusion instead. Keep on reading to learn all about this ending, and how to unlock it yourself.

How to get the secret Far Cry 6 ending

Twitter user, Okami Games, has shared the secret ending that can be done in under 10 minutes, and here it is.

Very early on in the game, before the main adventure even really starts, you will be on a boat and you will play a part in the destruction of two much larger ones. After that is done, you will be directed where to go for the next mission, but rather than following the marker, you instead go rogue and keep sailing out into open waters.

Just keep going and before too long, you will trigger a cut scene which is the ending sequence. Dani will end up on a beach, loving life, while things have not gone well for those she has abandoned at home. We are told that the leader of the rebel group Libertad is dead and that the war in Yara is over.

How many endings are there in Far Cry 6?

Apart from the secret ending discussed above, there is only one true ending to the main story of Far Cry 6. The final act of the game will not give you any choices that alter what happens in the last scene. And so, you don’t have to worry about making any wrong decisions along the way. Just keep on playing, following the main objectives, and you’ll eventually see the game’s one canonical conclusion.

Does Far Cry 6 have a post-credits scene?

Yes, Far Cry 6 does have a post-credits scene. You’ll want to keep paying attention right until the final title card. If you already know what happens, or don’t mind finding out, keep reading for a big spoiler.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Over the game’s final title card, you’ll hear a fairly innocuous conversation between two people, one of whom will sound very familiar to long-term fans of this franchise.

Although the subtitles simply refer to this chap as ‘Smuggler’, fans will notice that the voice of this mysterious character is played by Michael Mando – the very same actor who voiced Vaas Montenegro in Far Cry 3.

Vaas is believed to be returning in Far Cry 6’s villain-stuffed season pass DLC, but players are now wondering if this post-credits teaser is alluding to a bigger project than that. Perhaps Vaas will return in Far Cry 7 or another project? Only time will tell, of course!

Can you keep playing after the ending in Far Cry 6?

Yes, you can go back and keep playing after the ending of Far Cry 6. As is par for the course in open-world games these days, Far Cry 6 will allow you to continue ticking off side missions and searching for collectables for as long as you want after the credits have rolled.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.