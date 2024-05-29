Despite its age, ESO is still proving popular, with 20,967 players concurrently online in the game over the last 24 hours, according to Steam Charts.

So far, there have been 32 different DLC expansions to the game, including the likes of Morrowind and Firesong. This newest update was announced earlier this year alongside other major add-ons including The Forgotten Prince.

But how long do players have to wait for their newest adventure to begin? Read on to find out everything we know about Gold Road so far.

Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road is set to release on 3rd June 2024 for PC and Mac players via platforms such as Steam and Epic Games.

As you would expect, the update will also be available on all major consoles that the base game is already on, including Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, as well as PS5 and PS4.

However, for those players, it won’t be available until 18th June 2024.

The expansion has been available to pre-order for some time. If you’re yet to do that, you can do so by visiting the game’s official website.

What to expect from the ESO Gold Road expansion

Elder Scrolls Online’s Gold Road expansion is set to continue the plot that began in the Necrom update back in 2023, according to a blog post on publisher Bethesda’s official website.

A Daedric prince, Ithelia, has mysteriously returned to the continent, and it causes a little chaos - so you’re tasked with investigating and protecting the civilians caught up in the turmoil.

All of this takes place in a new area called West Weald, which, according to the same post, is located south-west of Cyrodil. It says players may recognise some locations in this region as they have already appeared in Elder Scrolls V: Oblivion back in 2006.

The expansion will add a heap of new quests, public dungeons and a fresh type of world event called Mirrormoor Incursions.

Encounter designer Lauren Kaiser said in a blog post that these events revolve around "powerful forces from the mysterious realm [who] are attempting to spread their influence across West Weald and infiltrate the land".

It looks as though these events will involve a battle and some persuasion, as you must also force ritualists to "abandon their efforts" as well as overcome an elite Valkynaz.

Gold Road is teeing up to be quite a compelling expansion!

