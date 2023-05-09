Now that we have a sequel, it's safe to say that the open-world exploration is back. Elex 2 improves on the original in every possible way, providing us with an open world RPG in the style of Mad Max. If you're looking for a brutal world to explore (perhaps while you wait for the next The Last of Us ), then you're in for a treat here.

Back in 2017, we were introduced to the world of Magalan. This post apocalyptic world, along with protagonist Jax, provided us with hours of gritty combat, interesting characters, and – of course – exploration.

If you're already exploring this vast world, however, you've probably encountered a few locked safes that require codes. And while it's possible to find out the codes yourself, there's no harm in asking for help... and that's what we're here to do!

How to find safe codes in Elex 2

You should find safe codes and safes scattered all over the Elex 2 map. Most of them will be located in the busier areas of the game's world, inside and around buildings. Find a building on the map? There's a decent chance there's a safe inside, with over 100 to find and open.

Luckily for you, we've found an extremely helpful Elex 2 interactive map that shows you exactly where each safe is and the code to open it. It is only available in German, but running it through Google Translate does the trick.

Our best advice is to bookmark this map and return to it once you find a safe to see what its code is.

Elex 2 safe codes

There are 117 safes to find and open in Elex 2, and each one requires a four digit code to unlock. If you don't fancy trying your hands at hacking, we'll list the lot below.

Note: Many of these safes do not have specific names! If you're trying to open one particular safe, take a look at the Elex 2 interactive map, where you should be able to find the code with ease.

If you're looking for precise locations of every single safe, we'd recommend you head on over to YouTuber Steam Deck Gameplay's channel. This channel has over 30 videos on the Elex 2 safe codes and combinations locations.

Without further ado, here's the list:

Anto's Safe - 4725

- 4725 Bastion safe - 6666

- 6666 Fenris's Safe - 8696

- 8696 Old Safe - 0175

- 0175 Old Safe - 0195

- 0195 Old Safe - 0423

- 0423 Old Safe - 0568

- 0568 Old Safe - 0654

- 0654 Old Safe - 0761

- 0761 Old Safe - 0796

- 0796 Old Safe - 0841

- 0841 Old Safe - 0975

- 0975 Old Safe - 1035

- 1035 Old Safe - 1243

- 1243 Old Safe - 1287

- 1287 Old Safe - 1428

- 1428 Old Safe - 1487

- 1487 Old Safe - 1490

- 1490 Old Safe - 1490

- 1490 Old Safe - 1609

- 1609 Old Safe - 1657

- 1657 Old Safe - 1928

- 1928 Old Safe - 1950

- 1950 Old Safe - 1984

- 1984 Old Safe - 2057

- 2057 Old Safe - 2106

- 2106 Old Safe - 2371

- 2371 Old Safe - 2386

- 2386 Old Safe - 2681

- 2681 Old Safe - 2847

- 2847 Old Safe - 2954

- 2954 Old Safe - 3068

- 3068 Old Safe - 3071

- 3071 Old Safe - 3167

- 3167 Old Safe - 3457

- 3457 Old Safe - 3468

- 3468 Old Safe - 3485

- 3485 Old Safe - 3514

- 3514 Old Safe - 3519

- 3519 Old Safe - 3659

- 3659 Old Safe - 3708

- 3708 Old Safe - 3712

- 3712 Old Safe - 3814

- 3814 Old Safe - 3821

- 3821 Old Safe - 3859

- 3859 Old Safe - 3871

- 3871 Old Safe - 3928

- 3928 Old Safe - 3954

- 3954 Old Safe - 4017

- 4017 Old Safe - 4260

- 4260 Old Safe - 4356

- 4356 Old Safe - 4378

- 4378 Old Safe - 4518

- 4518 Old Safe - 4607

- 4607 Old Safe - 4632

- 4632 Old Safe - 4729

- 4729 Old Safe - 4736

- 4736 Old Safe - 4756

- 4756 Old Safe - 4895

- 4895 Old Safe - 4903

- 4903 Old Safe - 4952

- 4952 Old Safe - 5012

- 5012 Old Safe - 5063

- 5063 Old Safe - 5126

- 5126 Old Safe - 5461

- 5461 Old Safe - 5472

- 5472 Old Safe - 5706

- 5706 Old Safe - 5973

- 5973 Old Safe - 5978

- 5978 Old Safe - 5978

- 5978 Old Safe - 6083

- 6083 Old Safe - 6175

- 6175 Old Safe - 6214

- 6214 Old Safe - 6241

- 6241 Old Safe - 6582

- 6582 Old Safe - 6750

- 6750 Old Safe - 6893

- 6893 Old Safe - 6905

- 6905 Old Safe - 6937

- 6937 Old Safe - 6938

- 6938 Old Safe - 6942

- 6942 Old Safe - 7062

- 7062 Old Safe - 7153

- 7153 Old Safe - 7256

- 7256 Old Safe - 7260

- 7260 Old Safe - 7368

- 7368 Old Safe - 7413

- 7413 Old Safe - 7485

- 7485 Old Safe - 7508

- 7508 Old Safe - 7562

- 7562 Old Safe - 7862

- 7862 Old Safe - 7938

- 7938 Old Safe - 8240

- 8240 Old Safe - 8250

- 8250 Old Safe - 8432

- 8432 Old Safe - 8514

- 8514 Old Safe - 8526

- 8526 Old Safe - 8542

- 8542 Old Safe - 8703

- 8703 Old Safe - 8726

- 8726 Old Safe - 8924

- 8924 Old Safe - 8936

- 8936 Old Safe - 9046

- 9046 Old Safe - 9086

- 9086 Old Safe - 9310

- 9310 Old Safe - 9781

- 9781 Old Safe - 9813

- 9813 Old Safe - 9864

- 9864 Old Safe - 0815

- 0815 Old Safe - 1234

- 1234 Old Safe - 2063

- 2063 Old Safe - 3572

- 3572 Old Safe - 4852

- 4852 Old Safe - 8472

- 8472 Rat's Safe - 4781

- 4781 Skibor's Safe - 2314

- 2314 Tilas's Safe - 0000

And that's the lot. Good luck finding and opening all of those!

