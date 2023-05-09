Elex 2 safe codes: Full list of combinations for all safes
Open those safes right away with our guide.
Back in 2017, we were introduced to the world of Magalan. This post apocalyptic world, along with protagonist Jax, provided us with hours of gritty combat, interesting characters, and – of course – exploration.
Now that we have a sequel, it's safe to say that the open-world exploration is back. Elex 2 improves on the original in every possible way, providing us with an open world RPG in the style of Mad Max. If you're looking for a brutal world to explore (perhaps while you wait for the next The Last of Us), then you're in for a treat here.
If you're already exploring this vast world, however, you've probably encountered a few locked safes that require codes. And while it's possible to find out the codes yourself, there's no harm in asking for help... and that's what we're here to do!
How to find safe codes in Elex 2
You should find safe codes and safes scattered all over the Elex 2 map. Most of them will be located in the busier areas of the game's world, inside and around buildings. Find a building on the map? There's a decent chance there's a safe inside, with over 100 to find and open.
Luckily for you, we've found an extremely helpful Elex 2 interactive map that shows you exactly where each safe is and the code to open it. It is only available in German, but running it through Google Translate does the trick.
Our best advice is to bookmark this map and return to it once you find a safe to see what its code is.
Elex 2 safe codes
There are 117 safes to find and open in Elex 2, and each one requires a four digit code to unlock. If you don't fancy trying your hands at hacking, we'll list the lot below.
Note: Many of these safes do not have specific names! If you're trying to open one particular safe, take a look at the Elex 2 interactive map, where you should be able to find the code with ease.
If you're looking for precise locations of every single safe, we'd recommend you head on over to YouTuber Steam Deck Gameplay's channel. This channel has over 30 videos on the Elex 2 safe codes and combinations locations.
Without further ado, here's the list:
- Anto's Safe - 4725
- Bastion safe - 6666
- Fenris's Safe - 8696
- Old Safe - 0175
- Old Safe - 0195
- Old Safe - 0423
- Old Safe - 0568
- Old Safe - 0654
- Old Safe - 0761
- Old Safe - 0796
- Old Safe - 0841
- Old Safe - 0975
- Old Safe - 1035
- Old Safe - 1243
- Old Safe - 1287
- Old Safe - 1428
- Old Safe - 1487
- Old Safe - 1490
- Old Safe - 1490
- Old Safe - 1609
- Old Safe - 1657
- Old Safe - 1928
- Old Safe - 1950
- Old Safe - 1984
- Old Safe - 2057
- Old Safe - 2106
- Old Safe - 2371
- Old Safe - 2386
- Old Safe - 2681
- Old Safe - 2847
- Old Safe - 2954
- Old Safe - 3068
- Old Safe - 3071
- Old Safe - 3167
- Old Safe - 3457
- Old Safe - 3468
- Old Safe - 3485
- Old Safe - 3514
- Old Safe - 3519
- Old Safe - 3659
- Old Safe - 3708
- Old Safe - 3712
- Old Safe - 3814
- Old Safe - 3821
- Old Safe - 3859
- Old Safe - 3871
- Old Safe - 3928
- Old Safe - 3954
- Old Safe - 4017
- Old Safe - 4260
- Old Safe - 4356
- Old Safe - 4378
- Old Safe - 4518
- Old Safe - 4607
- Old Safe - 4632
- Old Safe - 4729
- Old Safe - 4736
- Old Safe - 4756
- Old Safe - 4895
- Old Safe - 4903
- Old Safe - 4952
- Old Safe - 5012
- Old Safe - 5063
- Old Safe - 5126
- Old Safe - 5461
- Old Safe - 5472
- Old Safe - 5706
- Old Safe - 5973
- Old Safe - 5978
- Old Safe - 5978
- Old Safe - 6083
- Old Safe - 6175
- Old Safe - 6214
- Old Safe - 6241
- Old Safe - 6582
- Old Safe - 6750
- Old Safe - 6893
- Old Safe - 6905
- Old Safe - 6937
- Old Safe - 6938
- Old Safe - 6942
- Old Safe - 7062
- Old Safe - 7153
- Old Safe - 7256
- Old Safe - 7260
- Old Safe - 7368
- Old Safe - 7413
- Old Safe - 7485
- Old Safe - 7508
- Old Safe - 7562
- Old Safe - 7862
- Old Safe - 7938
- Old Safe - 8240
- Old Safe - 8250
- Old Safe - 8432
- Old Safe - 8514
- Old Safe - 8526
- Old Safe - 8542
- Old Safe - 8703
- Old Safe - 8726
- Old Safe - 8924
- Old Safe - 8936
- Old Safe - 9046
- Old Safe - 9086
- Old Safe - 9310
- Old Safe - 9781
- Old Safe - 9813
- Old Safe - 9864
- Old Safe - 0815
- Old Safe - 1234
- Old Safe - 2063
- Old Safe - 3572
- Old Safe - 4852
- Old Safe - 8472
- Rat's Safe - 4781
- Skibor's Safe - 2314
- Tilas's Safe - 0000
And that's the lot. Good luck finding and opening all of those!
