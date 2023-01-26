Announced during the January 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion is set to bring the goods this summer. Within it, you’ll unlock a new class, explore new zones and complete a new story.

The next major expansion to The Elder Scrolls Online — Necrom — has been confirmed, and better yet, so has its release date. It’s launching soon enough, too.

These major expansions to MMORPG games always breathe new life into them, and Necrom looks to do exactly that. Read on to discover everything there is to know about The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom release date, plus we've got pre-order details, gameplay and story information, and a trailer.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom release date is 5th June 2023 on PC and Mac. It is releasing a couple of weeks later on the remaining platforms on 20th June 2023.

There isn’t long to decide which version of the expansion you’ll pick up - and trust us, it’s a decision you’re going to want to take seriously.

Can I pre-order The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion?

Pre-orders for the expansion are now live across all platforms. There are a couple of different versions to choose from to make things more interesting, however.

First, though, it’s worth noting that all pre-orders come with the following content:

Sadrith Mora Formal Attire costume

Apocryphal Bookwyrm pet

One Unfeathered crate

Three Telvanni Peninsula treasure maps

Two Experience scrolls (+100 per cent for one hour)

Pre-ordering will also grant you immediate access to the Sadrith Mora Spore Steed mount and Sadrith Mora Spore Pony pet. The pony pet will only be available with pre-orders until 18th April 2023.

There are two main versions of the game to buy (as per Steam):

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom

Includes the Necrom Chapter (available at launch in June) and immediate access to both the base game and all six previous Chapters (High Isle, Blackwood, Greymoor, Elsweyr, Summerset, and Morrowind)



The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom

Includes the Necrom Chapter (available at launch in June)



If you’ve not played any of the MMORPG game before, the Collection is the way to go as it will include the base game and all six expansions released prior to Necrom. If you just want the Necrom expansion, you need to buy The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Necrom Edition.

There’s also The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition exists for both the Upgrade and Collection. This version includes the following bonus items:

Hermitage Servitor mount

Cipher's Eye Pocket Watcher pet

Dark Lady's Headrest memento

Knowledge Eater Armor outfit style

Leaning / Sitting / Standing Scholar emotes

Whatever version of the expansion you choose to pre-order, you will have to do so digitally (at least for now). Pre-order Necrom on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and on Steam.

What platforms and consoles can play The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion?

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion is available on PC and Mac, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Sorry, Switch fans, but as the base game isn’t on the platform, you shouldn’t expect its latest expansion on Nintendo’s hybrid machine either.

The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom gameplay and story details

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom expansion introduces the Shadow over Morrowind quest lines, giving players a whole new story to play through either alone or with friends.

It all takes place across the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha zones, bringing to life those massive mushrooms you remember from Morrowind back to the modern day. The capital city of Necrom is a major feature here, too, as is the endless library found in Apocrypha.

The story summary is as follows (as per the Steam description): “The Prince of Fate holds secrets too dangerous for mortals or Daedra to comprehend. Now hidden yet turbulent powers threaten Hermaeus Mora's realm of Apocrypha and if the Daedric Prince's secret is uncovered, it could unravel all of reality.”

Along with this, the brand-new Arcanist class is being added to the game as part of the expansion. The Arcanist is “capable of destructive, restorative, or defensive magic by channelling the arcane, ancient runes, and lost tomes of power”.

Finally, two new companions are being added to the game, too. One is an Arcanist Redguard and the other is an Argonian Warden.

Is there an Elder Scrolls Online Necrom trailer?

Yes! There is a fancy cinematic announcement trailer that you can watch below:

