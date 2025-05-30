So, if you're curious which characters there are to choose from in Nightreign, we've got a full class list as well as how to unlock a couple of them.

All Elden Ring Nightreign classes explained

Elden Ring Nightreign has a total of eight classes to choose from, known as Nightfarers.

These classes have different stats, skills and gear, with each leaning towards a particular playstyle, such as using greatswords or magic.

Here is a full list of every class in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Wylder

A balanced all-rounder, effective both in speed and attack power.

HP: 240 | FP: 65 | Stamina: 54

STR A | DEX B | INT C | FAI C | ARC C

Passive: Sixth Sense

Skill: Claw Shot

Ultimate: Onslaught Stake

Starting Chalice: Wylder's Urn

Starting Gear: Wylder's Greatsword, Wydler's Small Shield

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Guardian

A tank with heavy attacks and increased damage resistance.

HP: 280 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 60

STR B | DEX C | INT D | FAI C | ARC C

Passive: Steel Guard

Skill: Whirlwind

Ultimate: Wings of Salvation

Starting Chalice: Guardian's Urn

Starting Gear: Guardian's Halberd, Guardian's Greatshield

Ironeye

An archer with split-second judgement and pinpoint accuracy.

HP: 200 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 56

STR C | DEX A | INT D | FAI D | ARC B

Passive: Eagle Eye

Skill: Marking

Ultimate: Single Shot

Starting Chalice: Ironeye's Urn

Starting Gear: Ironeye's Bow

Duchess

A nimble fighter who specialises in stealth and prefers daggers.

HP: 220 | FP: 75 | Stamina: 54

STR D | DEX B | INT A | FAI B | ARC C

Passive: Magnificent Poise

Skill: Restage

Ultimate: Finale

Starting Chalice: Duchess' Urn

Starting Gear: Duchess' Dagger

Raider

A powerful sea-farer who favours enormous weapons.

HP: 260 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 60

STR S | DEX C | INT D | FAI D | ARC C

Passive: Fighter's Resolve

Skill: Retaliate

Ultimate: Totem Stela

Starting Chalice: Raider's Urn

Starting Gear: Raider's Greataxe

Revenant

A summoner who can conjure phantoms and coordinate attacks with them.

HP: 200 | FP: 80 | Stamina: 54

STR C | DEX C | INT B | FAI S | ARC B

Passive: Necromancy

Skill: Summon Spirit

Ultimate: Immortal March

Starting Chalice: Revenant's Urn

Starting Gear: Revenant's Cursed Claws, Finger Seal, Rejection, Heal

Recluse

A witch of the deep forest who deftly wields ancient sorceries.

HP: 200 | FP: 80 | Stamina: 54

STR D | DEX C | INT S | FAI S | ARC C

Passive: Elemental Defence

Skill: Magic Cocktail

Ultimate: Soulblood Song

Starting Chalice: Recluse's Urn

Starting Gear: Recluse's Staff, Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc

Executor

A katana-wielding, parry-focused fighter who excels in one-on-one combat.

HP: 220 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 54

STR C | DEX S | INT D | FAI D | ARC S

Passive: Tenacity

Skill: Suncatcher

Ultimate: Aspects of the Crucible: Beast

Starting Chalice: Executor's Urn

Starting Gear: Executor's Blade

How to unlock Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

Before you can unlock Duchess, you'll first need to complete your first Expedition, defeating Gladius, Beast of Night at the end of the Tricephalos Expedition.

Once you've done that, you'll receive the Old Pocketwatch item. Head back to Roundtable Hold with the watch in-hand and talk to the Priestess.

Select the 'Show her the old pocketwatch' dialogue option, and then select 'Give it to her'.

You'll then be shown a quick cutscene, after which you'll be able to play as Duchess!

How to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

You can't unlock Revenant until you've already unlocked Duchess, so pop back up one section to unlock her first.

Once you've done that, make your way to the Small Jar Bazaar in Roundtable Hold, where you'll be able to purchase the Besmirched Frame for 1,500 Murk.

Buy it, and then make sure you're using your character of choice, because you'll have to do some fighting.

Head to the eastern hall and interact with the phantom you find there. Choose the option to touch the phantom, and you'll be teleported to the tutorial area.

Return to the area where you first fought the Fell Omen at the start of the game, and you'll find the Revenant waiting for you (although she'll be called the Night Idol at this point).

Fight and defeat the Night Idol, who will promptly swear revenge against you, and you'll unlock the Revenant to play as in future!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.