Elden Ring Nightreign characters: How to unlock Duchess, Revenant and all classes explained
Every Nightfarer you can use.
Like any good soulslike, Elden Ring Nightreign comes equipped with a set of unique classes for you to use.
Depending on your playstyle, you'll probably want to go for certain classes over others, which each one having their pros and cons.
So, if you're curious which characters there are to choose from in Nightreign, we've got a full class list as well as how to unlock a couple of them.
All Elden Ring Nightreign classes explained
Elden Ring Nightreign has a total of eight classes to choose from, known as Nightfarers.
These classes have different stats, skills and gear, with each leaning towards a particular playstyle, such as using greatswords or magic.
Here is a full list of every class in Elden Ring Nightreign:
Wylder
A balanced all-rounder, effective both in speed and attack power.
- HP: 240 | FP: 65 | Stamina: 54
- STR A | DEX B | INT C | FAI C | ARC C
- Passive: Sixth Sense
- Skill: Claw Shot
- Ultimate: Onslaught Stake
- Starting Chalice: Wylder's Urn
- Starting Gear: Wylder's Greatsword, Wydler's Small Shield
Guardian
A tank with heavy attacks and increased damage resistance.
- HP: 280 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 60
- STR B | DEX C | INT D | FAI C | ARC C
- Passive: Steel Guard
- Skill: Whirlwind
- Ultimate: Wings of Salvation
- Starting Chalice: Guardian's Urn
- Starting Gear: Guardian's Halberd, Guardian's Greatshield
Ironeye
An archer with split-second judgement and pinpoint accuracy.
- HP: 200 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 56
- STR C | DEX A | INT D | FAI D | ARC B
- Passive: Eagle Eye
- Skill: Marking
- Ultimate: Single Shot
- Starting Chalice: Ironeye's Urn
- Starting Gear: Ironeye's Bow
Duchess
A nimble fighter who specialises in stealth and prefers daggers.
- HP: 220 | FP: 75 | Stamina: 54
- STR D | DEX B | INT A | FAI B | ARC C
- Passive: Magnificent Poise
- Skill: Restage
- Ultimate: Finale
- Starting Chalice: Duchess' Urn
- Starting Gear: Duchess' Dagger
Raider
A powerful sea-farer who favours enormous weapons.
- HP: 260 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 60
- STR S | DEX C | INT D | FAI D | ARC C
- Passive: Fighter's Resolve
- Skill: Retaliate
- Ultimate: Totem Stela
- Starting Chalice: Raider's Urn
- Starting Gear: Raider's Greataxe
Revenant
A summoner who can conjure phantoms and coordinate attacks with them.
- HP: 200 | FP: 80 | Stamina: 54
- STR C | DEX C | INT B | FAI S | ARC B
- Passive: Necromancy
- Skill: Summon Spirit
- Ultimate: Immortal March
- Starting Chalice: Revenant's Urn
- Starting Gear: Revenant's Cursed Claws, Finger Seal, Rejection, Heal
Recluse
A witch of the deep forest who deftly wields ancient sorceries.
- HP: 200 | FP: 80 | Stamina: 54
- STR D | DEX C | INT S | FAI S | ARC C
- Passive: Elemental Defence
- Skill: Magic Cocktail
- Ultimate: Soulblood Song
- Starting Chalice: Recluse's Urn
- Starting Gear: Recluse's Staff, Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc
Executor
A katana-wielding, parry-focused fighter who excels in one-on-one combat.
- HP: 220 | FP: 55 | Stamina: 54
- STR C | DEX S | INT D | FAI D | ARC S
- Passive: Tenacity
- Skill: Suncatcher
- Ultimate: Aspects of the Crucible: Beast
- Starting Chalice: Executor's Urn
- Starting Gear: Executor's Blade
How to unlock Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign
Before you can unlock Duchess, you'll first need to complete your first Expedition, defeating Gladius, Beast of Night at the end of the Tricephalos Expedition.
Once you've done that, you'll receive the Old Pocketwatch item. Head back to Roundtable Hold with the watch in-hand and talk to the Priestess.
Select the 'Show her the old pocketwatch' dialogue option, and then select 'Give it to her'.
You'll then be shown a quick cutscene, after which you'll be able to play as Duchess!
How to unlock Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign
You can't unlock Revenant until you've already unlocked Duchess, so pop back up one section to unlock her first.
Once you've done that, make your way to the Small Jar Bazaar in Roundtable Hold, where you'll be able to purchase the Besmirched Frame for 1,500 Murk.
Buy it, and then make sure you're using your character of choice, because you'll have to do some fighting.
Head to the eastern hall and interact with the phantom you find there. Choose the option to touch the phantom, and you'll be teleported to the tutorial area.
Return to the area where you first fought the Fell Omen at the start of the game, and you'll find the Revenant waiting for you (although she'll be called the Night Idol at this point).
Fight and defeat the Night Idol, who will promptly swear revenge against you, and you'll unlock the Revenant to play as in future!
