So, if you're wondering how to change your skins in Elden Ring Nightreign to maximise those aesthetics, we've got you covered.

How to change skins in Elden Ring Nightreign explained

When you first start playing Nightreign, you won't be able to change skins – or Garbs, as they're known in-game. This is because you first need to unlock the Dresser.

To do this, you need to successfully complete two Expeditions. This means you'll have to first take beat the Tricephalos (Gladius, Beast of Night) Expedition, and then any one of the six you unlock thereafter.

Once you defeat your second Nightlord, you will be able to interact with the Dresser in Gideon Ofnir's study near the change character statue.

Interact with the Dresser, and you'll be able to change into any of the skins you've unlocked, on which note…

How to unlock skins in Elden Ring Nightreign

As soon as you unlock the Dresser, you'll immediately be able to unlock two skins for each Nightfarer – a Dawn skin and a Darkness skin – both of which can be purchased.

This means right from the moment you unlock the Dresser, you'll have 16 new skins to choose from.

The Dawn skins are largely gold and white, and can be purchased for 14,000 Murk, while the Darkness skins are black or purple, and will set you back 35,000 Murk.

As for other skins, you'll unlock them periodically by completing Remembrance quests and Expeditions, but be aware that any skins you do unlock will not automatically be made available to wear, you'll still have to purchase them for Murk at the Dresser.

