So, if you're wondering if it's worth checking out, we've taken a look at the game's reviews to let you know how it's fared with critics.

Echoes of the End review round-up: What is the Metacritic score?

At the time of writing, Echoes of the End has a Metacritic score of 72 from 12 critic reviews, while on Open Critic it has a score of 71 from 12 critic reviews, with only 25% of critics recommending the game.

From highest to lowest, here are some of the scores that have come in thus far:

GamingTrend – 85/100

85/100 Impulsegamer – 1/5

1/5 CH – 79/100

79/100 The Games Machine – 8/10

8/10 GameStar – 71/100

71/100 PC Games – 7/10

7/10 Checkpoint Gaming – 7/10

7/10 Gamereactor UK – 7/10

7/10 Loot Level Chill – 7/10

7/10 it – 7/10

7/10 Dualshockers – 5/10

5/10 IGN Spain – 5/10

Joe Morgan at GamingTrend was very positive about Echoes of the End, describing it as "one of 2025's best surprises," while praising it for its "gorgeous visuals, a great story, fascinating lore, engaging combat, smart puzzles and excellent traversal mechanics."

Dualshockers' Callum Marshall, however, was marginally less enthusiastic, conceding that while the game looks great visually, it is dogged by performance issues. Similarly, while puzzle elements make for strong gameplay, he criticised less-than-stellar combat and platforming.

Somewhere in the middle, Gamereactor's Claus Larsen again praises the presentation, and believes the game has some good ideas going for it, but that overall it's held back by some performance problems and design issues.

The overall consensus appears to be that Echoes of the End is a game with a lot of potential, and some beautiful graphics, but that is perhaps lacking in mechanical development, despite its ambition.

Perhaps worth waiting for a sale, or a few updates to fix those performance issues first, then.

