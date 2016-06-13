Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes will also have updates and more content added by the end of the year, while new game features will also be added to Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Come 2017 we'll see a new instalment of Star Wars Battlefront, which is currently in development. Raymond said:

"While we’re not ready to get into specifics right now, we have started development of this game by listening to all of the feedback we received, while also innovating in new areas I think you’re all going to be excited about."

In 2018 EA reveals a brand new Star Wars story will debut in a new action adventure game from Visceral Games, boasting an original and authentic narrative in the Star Wars universe developed in collaboration with the Story Team at Lucasfilm.

And there's more. Raymond revealed: "Our partners at Respawn Entertainment are making their own 3rd person action adventure game, one that features a different style of gameplay and takes place in a different timeline we have yet to explore with our EA Star Wars titles. And we’re early in pre-production on some other projects we think you’re going to be excited about as well."

For more, check out this behind-the-scenes insight into EA's production: