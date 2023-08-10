Before you get too excited, it’s worth bearing in mind that closed betas are typically used to help the development team to iron out any lingering bugs before a full release date.

If you get in to play the new football game early, you’ll be expected to leave feedback and keep captured images and videos away from public view and within the official closed beta forums only.

Read on to find out when the EA Sports FC 24 closed beta start date (and end date) is, how to get a code to join in and to see what’s included in the early access beta.

When is the EA Sports FC 24 closed beta?

The EA Sports FC 24 closed beta start date is 10th August and its start time in the UK is 6pm. The EA Sports FC closed beta end date is set for 31st August.

EA began handing out invites on 9th August from 6pm here in the UK, so check your email inboxes to see if you’ve secured a code.

How to get an EA Sports FC 24 closed beta code

To get an EA Sports FC 24 closed beta code, you need to be lucky enough to get one sent to the email address connected to your EA Account. Distribution of the codes is running for a while still, so keep checking your inbox for that code!

Only a small number of people will be selected to join in the closed beta, however, and anyone who does likely meets at least one of the following requirements:

Accepted the User and FC 24 Beta Agreement

Has an active PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription

Has an internet connection

Is at least 18 years old

Plays FIFA 23 regularly

Signed up for Community Playtesting on the EA website

Uses a PlayStation or Xbox console and plays in the UK or North America

The selection process appears to be totally random, though, and it’s not guaranteed if you need to tick every box above or not (we’ve known a person or two to be chosen for the closed beta that reaches just one or two of the above requirements).

It doesn’t look like you’ll be able to give your closed beta code to a friend to use, too. It seems they are locked to the EA Account linked with your email address.

What’s included in the EA Sports FC 24 closed beta?

What modes you get to try in the EA Sports FC 24 closed beta will be different for every player. Each code gives you access to a random selection of Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Kick-Off, Pro Clubs, Online Season etc… You won’t know what mode(s) you can play until you install the closed beta.

When you input the code, too, you might be shown a picture of PGA Tour instead of EA Sports FC 24 with a Latin name title of Loremlpsum 42 XSX. Just as the tweet below shows:

It appears this glitch is more prevalent for Xbox Series X/S players than those on PlayStation, and you should select 'Confirm' to download it anyway.

There’s a good chance it’s just an image glitch and you’ll still be downloading the EA Sports FC 24 closed beta.

