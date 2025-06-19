Sure, engines and treads break often, and the buggy isn’t quite as agile as the sandbike in evading the Shia-Hulud. But resource gathering and mining is where the buggy shines.

Equipped with a cutter that yields double the ressources, as well as a storage compartment that can hold five to 10 times as many items, a buggy is a mining must-have.

This is how you can get your hands on a buggy in Dune: Awakening.

How to get a buggy in Dune: Awakening explained

To get a buggy in Dune: Awakening, you have three options: you can build one, buy one, or steal one.

Either way, you'll want to get this quicker transport method as soon as you can. Keep on reading and we'll explain how each of these methods work.

How to build a buggy in Dune: Awakening – Crafting guide

With 1500v capacity, a buggy is your best bet for storing goods. Unfortunately, you’re unlikely to unlock it until mid-to-late game (unless you steal one, that is).

To build a buggy in Dune: Awakening, you have to:

Create a Chemical Refinery and vehicle Fabricator

Reach the Steel Tier in your Research Tree (which can be done by earning Intel points and researching schematics)

Research the Buggy MK3 Assembly to unlock the blueprints to its parts

Gather resources and fabricate all of the parts (hull; engine; chassis; tread; PSU). Other optional parts can be added afterwards. Fair warning: you will need a LOT of steel ingots

Assemble your buggy using a Welding Torch

Et voila! You have your very own buggy to bumble along sand dunes with.

Can you steal a buggy in Dune: Awakening?

Yes, a buggy can be stolen and repaired in Dune: Awakening.

If researching the crafting schematics and acquiring materials sounds like a bore to you, there is another way.

When you travel to Sentinel City, on top of the ramp there is a broken buggy just waiting for you to claim it.

Once you’ve found the buggy, you cannot ride it out of the base as is. Instead, use your Welding Torch to disassemble and store the vehicle’s pieces.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Careful, though: the stolen buggy pieces are already damaged, so using it in its current state is a deathtrap waiting to happen.

Instead, take it to your base, repair the broken pieces (don’t worry, you don’t need to have unlocked any schematics to fix it), and replace any missing elements.

Tada! You can now assemble your very own buggy to go adventuring with your buddies.

Can you buy a buggy in Dune: Awakening?

Yes, buggy components can be bought in Harko Village. It’ll cost you, though.

Head to Kahraman Reis in Harko Village and he will sell you the components needed to create a buggy. Prices are high, and unless you’re totally loaded, it’s probably not worth it.

Read more on Dune: Awakening...

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.