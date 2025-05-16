We'll take you through how to open the fire door in Hebeth, step by step. Let's get into it.

How to open the fire door in Doom: The Dark Ages Mission 2 - Hebeth

To get rid of the fire, you need to find a valve nearby that, when turned, will shut off the supply of gas that's keeping the fire burning – here's how to find it.

Starting facing the fire door itself, turn left and follow the path around until you reach some short stairs. At the top of the stairs on your left, you'll see markings on the wall that you can climb up.

Climb up here and walk to the other end of this platform. Look over to your right, and you'll see a target that you can break with your shield throw, leaving a hole in the wall in the building ahead of you. Jump through here to find a secret area.

Drop down into the next room, and in the far left corner, you'll see a large pipe with a golden valve on it. Walk up and press the button indicated on screen to turn the valve, shutting off the fire.

Turn this valve to shut off the flames. Bethesda Softworks

Once you're inside the fire door, you'll have a demon to quickly dispatch, after which you can claim the rather underwhelming rewards strewn about.

You'll receive some healing, a few bits of gold and a life sigil. We told you it would be underwhelming.

That being said, upgrading your weapons can be a costly process, so any gold you can get your hands on is certainly going to pay off in the long run!

