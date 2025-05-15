We've put together a list of every weapon you can obtain in The Dark Ages as well as when and where to get them – let's get into it.

All weapons in Doom: The Dark Ages and where to get them

There are plenty of weapons in Doom: The Dark Ages, covering everything from close range shotguns to rocket launchers, and they all even have their own skins!

Here is every weapon you can use in Doom: The Dark Ages and which missions you unlock them in:

Combat Shotgun: Unlocked in Mission 1 (Village of Khalim)

Power Gauntlet: Unlocked in Mission 1 (Village of Khalim)

Shredder: Unlocked in Mission 1 (Village of Khalim)

Accelerator: Unlocked in Mission 2 (Hebeth)

Shield Saw: Unlocked in Mission 2 (Hebeth)

Impaler: Unlocked in Mission 4 (Sentinel Barracks)

Pulverizer: Unlocked in Mission 4 (Sentinel Barracks)

Super Shotgun: Unlocked in Mission 5 (Holy City of Aratum)

Cycler: Unlocked in Mission 5 (Holy City of Aratum)

Flail: Unlocked in Mission 6 (Siege Part 1)

Chainshot: Unlocked in Mission 6 (Siege Part 1)

Grenade Launcher: Unlocked in Mission 8 (Abyssal Forest)

Rocket Launcher: Unlocked in Mission 10 (The Forsaken Plains)

Ravager: Unlocked in Mission 12 (Sentinel Command Station)

Dreadmace: Unlocked in Mission 15 (City of Ry'uul)

Best weapons in Doom: The Dark Ages

While there are plenty of weapons to choose from, and different ones will fit different playstyles, some are certainly better than others.

Naturally, your Saw Shield is your best weapon, and is present at all times, so we won't count that.

Otherwise, here are the best weapons in Doom: The Dark Ages:

Combat Shotgun

The Combat Shotgun may not be the flashiest weapon, nor the highest-damaging one, but it is probably your most consistent.

It can take care of most fodder demons in one hit, and can really deal some great damage when fighting more powerful demons up-close.

Its best feature, however, is the Incendiary upgrade unlocked via Sentinel Shrines. This upgrade lets you shots set enemies on fire, causing them to drop armour pieces – very handy throughout your entire playthrough!

Cycler

The Cycler is the second plasma gun you'll unlock, coming across it in the Holy City of Aratum, and for our money, is the better of the two.

It shreds energy shields in a couple of hits, and deals some very good damage against powerful enemies, but its best feature is the Amplify upgrade.

This improvement inflicts shock upon enemies you hit enough times, causing the Cycler do deal even more damage – this will cut down your time to kill on stronger enemies by a ton.

Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher is great for two reasons: its absolutely enormous damage, and, weirdly, its healing capabilities.

Firstly, it's a Rocket Launcher, so its damage is naturally huge. It can devastate enemy armour and take out entire groups of demons in one shot if aimed correctly.

But with its Cannibalism upgrade, you can also heal yourself. Following a Hell Surge parry, the self-damage it deals is briefly turned into healing, meaning you can stay in an enemy's face, blowing them up and healing yourself at the same time.

Flail

There are a few melee weapons to choose from, and all are good options, but we think the Flail takes the cake.

While it may not deal the most damage, it does cause enemies to drop armour shards once upgraded, which is always a perk, especially at higher difficulties.

You shouldn't really be relying too heavily on your melee for damage, so we'll take the extra armour and let the guns above do our slaying for us.

