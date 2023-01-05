Using cheat codes is always a fun way to expand on a game and make it potentially more fun, especially for a second (or third) playthrough. In this over-the-top shooter, however, cheat codes are items that you can find in-game. You need to find them and unlock them before you can use them.

Doom Eternal is already an intense and fun experience but if you’re looking to make it even zanier, cheat codes might be for you. You can change the id Software-developed game in several ways by using cheats and we’ve got the lot of them for you to try out.

There are cheats that give you infinite extra lives, unlock all Praetor Suit Perks, and there’s even one that has an invisible audience cheering you and your play. It’s up to you to find them before you use them.

Thankfully, we know where the Doom Eternal cheat code locations are and what they all do. Read on to find out what all of the cheat codes in the game do, how to use them, and where to find them.

How to use cheats in Doom Eternal

To use cheats in Doom Eternal you need to unlock them first (more on that below) and then activate them in Mission Select or on the main menu. To open the cheat code menu, you’ll need to either press Square, X, or R while on the Mission Select screen or find the option on the main menu. If you can’t find the option, it means you haven’t yet unlocked any cheats.

You can only use cheats on missions you have already completed. This means that using cheats will be a great way to replay missions and find missing collectables. They won’t stop you from earning any achievements/trophies, either. Unfortunately, all Slayer Gates will be disabled with just one cheat activated.

All Doom Eternal cheats and where to find them

In total, there are 15 cheat codes to find in Doom Eternal. 12 of them can be found as collectable items within missions or in your central hub, The Fortress of Doom. They will appear as question marks on the map, and three of them will unlock after you have completed different aspects of the game.

Unlocking each cheat code will require knowing where they are and how to get there (more often than not you’ll have to pull off some slick platforming trick or punch through a breakable wall). Fortunately, this fantastic video from MKIceAndFire on YouTube shows you exactly where each Doom Eternal cheat code location is and how to get there. It also shows us gameplay of all the cheat codes activated. Check it out below:

If you prefer being told where to find each cheat code in written form, we’ve got you covered. Here is the complete list of Doom Eternal cheats and where to find them.

Infinite Extra Lives

Gives you infinite extra lives

Find in Hell on Earth

Located in the subway beyond the Codex entry. Head through the door on the right, killing the enemies (including newly discovered Tentacle), follow on down this corridor and turn right after the second Tentacle. You should see a box to jump onto here. Climb up to the next floor from here and destroy the breakable vent to find the code.

IDDQD

Activates Sentinel Armour

Find in Cultist Base

Clear the room containing eight boxes after picking up the super shotgun. Use a monkey bar to jump into the central pillar where you will see a question mark. You will need to turn and dash in mid-air to get inside and claim your prize.

Instant Stagger Mode

Instantly stagger standard enemies with one shot, explosion, flame belch, or dashing

Find in Nekravol Part Two

Behind the Argent Stream is a ledge with a long drop. Drop down the hole, turn around as if you’re facing the Argent Stream and dash through the hole in the wall to find the code.

All Runes

Unlocks all Runes

Find in Fortress of Doom

Head out the back of the main room, use the door on the left and head downstairs. Use the large door in the middle and head right through the doors to go outside. Here you’ll see a bridge leading to a locked space that you need to open with two Sentinel Batteries. Unlock it, head inside and drop onto the ledge below (you’ll see a hole in the wall) and the code will be there.

Infinite Ammo

Unlimited ammo

Find in Super Gore Nest

Climb up to the ledge underneath the EU Banks International sign. Walk to the edge and look into the middle where you should see a breakable wall. Jump and dash over there, open it up and you’ll find your code.

IDKFA

Unlocks all weapons (mastered) and all equipment

Find in Arc Complex

Jump across the monkey bar outside of the broken window on the right of the convention centre lobby area and into the next building. Defeat the enemies and drop down into a hole in the floor. That’s where you’ll find the code.

Powerup Mode: Onslaught

Infinite Onslaught powerup active for the entire mission

Find in Mars Core

Right after the cutscene where you drop through the ceiling, defeat the enemies and head to where the Tentacles are. Keep going and you’ll see a blue jump pad heading through a hole in the ceiling. Use that, go up there, and find your code.

Silver Bullet Mode

Kill staggered enemies instantly with one shot

Find in Doom Hunter Base

Shortly after the laser grid you should come across a green skull to open up a locked door, to get inside a room with a large pillar in the centre (on the map you’ll see a question mark on top of this pillar). Simply climb up to the top of that pillar and the code is right there.

Fully Upgraded Suit

Unlocks all Praetor Suit perks

Find in Fortress of Doom

The code is in the room with the stained-glass windows. On the right side, you should see that the window in the middle has a red target. Shoot this and a jump pad will appear allowing you to reach the ledge and unlock the code.

Powerup Mode: Overdrive

Infinite Overdrive powerup active for the entire mission

Find in Taras Nabad

Playing through the mission, you should come across a locked gate with a red target on it and a question mark placed tantalisingly behind it. That question mark is the cheat code. Head right from the gate and bear left to head upstairs. A breakable wall awaits in the room at the top of these stairs. Break it, head through the pretty room (take a breather here if you’d like a quick change of pace) and hop down. Right next to the Gore Nest is the code.

Famine Mode

Defeated enemies don’t drop armour or health

Find in Nekravol

Next to a fireplace with three skulls above it, you’ll see a lift of sorts carrying blocks that move up and down. Drop down one of the shafts and you’ll be where you want to be for that code.

Party Mode

Where blood happens, confetti takes its place

Find in Nekravol Part Two

Head down the corridor on the left after the first fight in this mission. When you reach its edge, hop onto the ledge you see on the left and you should see a breakable wall after turning around. Simply break through that wall to find the code.

Powerup Mode: Berserk

Infinite Beserk powerup active for the entire mission (works only on Hell on Earth, Exultia, Super Gore Nest, ARC Complex, and Mars Core)

Find in Urdak

After aligning the purple Celestial ring, head out of the room to the left and then towards the edge. You should see a breakable wall to your left of the ledge up on a wall made up of what looks like a mesh of cables. From the ledge, you’ll need to jump and dash your way over to the breakable wall and smash it open. Climb inside and the final code is right there.

QuakeCon Mode

An invisible audience cheers you on based on how you are playing

Unlocks when you fully upgrade the Praetor Suit

Activate All Cheats

Activates every cheat code you’ve unlocked

Unlocks when you find a cheat code

