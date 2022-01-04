Doctor Who crossover will bring Daleks and the Time War to EVE Online game

The BBC’s flagship sci-fi series Doctor Who will soon stage a crossover with the massively popular multiplayer game EVE Online, the BBC has revealed.

This news comes just as the dust has settled on Doctor Who’s Eve of the Daleks New Year’s Day special – a very different sort of eve that isn’t to be confused with EVE Online!

If you’re not familiar with CCP Games’ EVE Online, it’s described in today’s announcement as a “free-to-play, community-driven spaceship MMO game where players can choose their own path among the stars from countless options. The game first launched in 2003 and has since gained recognition for its scale, complexity, and the world record-breaking exploits of its online community.”

The Doctor Who content that is coming to EVE Online will include a “Gallifrey-themed space where players will search for artifacts from Doctor Who’s Great Time War.”

Per the official announcement on the Doctor Who website, these collectables in EVE Online will apparently “provide players with clues to track down the infamous Daleks and face them in an interstellar battle of the ages. Players who survive the fight will reap unique rewards that they can take back to New Eden.”

Plus, the announcement promises “a login campaign with skill points and Doctor Who-themed items [which] will be available to all players throughout the duration of the event.”

As you can see in the image atop this page, it certainly looks like you’ll be able to dress up your EVE Online avatar in some very Doctor-ish outfits if you take part in this event.

The Doctor Who content in EVE Online has a confirmed release date of 13th January 2022 and it will be live in the game until its end date on 1st February 2022.

To get a flavour of what to expect from the EVE Online Doctor Who event, you can check out the official trailer below.

If you’re wondering how to play EVE Online so you can check out this Doctor Who action when it arrives, anyone can sign up for a free EVE Online account and download the game from its official website at this link.

EVE Online is only available on PC and Mac, so you won’t be able to play this Doctor Who content on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch. But if you’ve got a Windows computer or an Apple Mac, you should be able to jump in and check it when 13th January rolls around.

