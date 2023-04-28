Most of the safe codes and door codes don’t change on repeat play-throughs of the game, but the Artist’s Residence combo does appear to change sometimes. There does seem to be a list of working codes that work, however.

As with many other games, Bethesda and Arkane Studios’ Dishonored contains various locked safes and doors that you can open by inputting the correct codes.

It’s worth keeping this page saved to return back to once you’ve come across a locked safe or door. This list of codes should come in more than handy.

Read on below for the complete list of combinations for all Dishonored safe codes and door codes.

Dishonored safe codes and combinations

There are a load of safe codes and combinations to crack in Dishonored. Each one can be found during particular story missions and the game will give you plenty of clues if you ask the right people or look in the right places.

You don’t want to do that, though. We’ve listed the full lot of working Dishonored safe codes and combinations down below for you. Simply input the code into the correct safe or locked door to open them up and claim your spoils.

The complete list of Dishonored safe codes and combinations is as follows (listed in story order):

Safe in the sewers | Mission: Dishonored | Code: 451

Safe in Dr Galvani’s Office | Mission: High Overseer Campbell | Code: 287

Locked kennel door beneath the Office of the High Overseer | Mission: Overseer Campbell | Code: 217

Safe in the Overseer’s Back Yard | Mission: High Overseer Campbell | Code: 203

Safe in the Art Dealer’s Apartment | Mission: House of Pleasure | Multiple known working codes: 138 / 327 / 656 / 679 / 696 / 879. If these don’t work, interrogate Bunting at The Golden Cat after finding the safe to learn the code

Safe in Pratchett’s house nearby Kaldwin’s Bridge | Mission: The Royal Physician | Code: 473

Safe behind the painting inside the ruined building outside the Sokolov estate | Mission: The Royal Physician | Code: 294

Lord Regent Hiram Burrows’ safe, found in his private quarters within Dunwall Tower | Mission: Return to the Tower | Code: 935

Underwater safe near the beginning of Central Rudshore | Mission: The Flooded District | Code: 428

Safe in the Old Port District sewers (Jelly’s safe) | Mission: The Flooded District | Code: 528

Dishonored DLC safe codes and combinations

Dunwall City Trials DLC

Safe in the second floor room which faces the stairs | Mission: Burglar (Expert) | Code: Randomly generated, find the code on the third floor, around the broken window (first digit on the base of the left window, middle digit is on the brick wall, final digit should be in the centre of the highest frame).

The Knife of Dunwall DLC

Safe near the wall of light in the guardhouse | Mission: A Captain of Industry | Code: Some codes might work: 385 / 728 / 529 / 928 / 387 / 682 / 753 / 128 / 872 / 573 / 445

If these don’t work, you can find the code in a note beneath the cargo boat located to the right of the slaughterhouse. You can also purchase a favour at the start of the mission to find the combination on a wall just outside the slaughterhouse.

Safe inside Rothwild’s Office | Mission: A Captain of Industry | Code: 512

The Brigmore Witches DLC

Locked doors leading to the Engine Room beneath the Textile Mill | Mission: The Dead Eels | Code: Some codes should work: 984 / 165 / 387 / 837 / 774 / 238 / 408 / 873 / 669 / 572

Make a deal with the Geezer (you’ll need to guess the final digit) or Nurse Trimble to be given the code if those above don’t work. Or you can collect a key from the Hatter mechanic’s corpse in the sewers to open up the locked cabinet inside the mechanic’s apartment.



