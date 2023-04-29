In this standalone expansion to the Dishonored universe, you’ll find a number of locked safes and doors that require combinations to unlock them. You can find all the clues you need in the game, but we’re here to cut out the middleman.

What is it with games and safes? In almost any game you can think of, there are a load of locked safes that you need to open with numerical codes, including Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Read on below to discover all of the Dishonored: Death of the Outsider safe codes and combinations you’ll need to unlock everything in the game and earn some cool loot to boot.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider safe codes and combinations

While all the clues for the Dishonored: Death of the Outsider safe codes and combinations can be found in-game, it’s easier just to know them all before you play. However, one or two locked items are opened with randomised codes, so you will need to know how to find your specific code.

With all of that in mind, the full list of safe codes and combinations in Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is as follows (in story order):

Safe in Robbie’s apartment | Mission: One Last Flight | Code: 451

Locked door leading to the market shop in Upper Cyria | Mission: Follow the Ink | Code: 398

Safe in Cristofer Jeorge’s office | Mission: Follow the Ink | Code: Randomly generated. You can get the code by giving Cristofer Jeorge evidence that links Ivan Jacobi to Eleuterio Cienfuegos’ murder.

Morgan Yu safe in the Dolores Michaels Deposit & Loan Bank | Mission: The Bank Job | Code: 315

Jeorge’s safe in the Dolores Michaels Deposit & Loan Bank | Mission: The Bank Job | Code: 379

Dr Galvani’s safe in the Dolores Michaels Deposit & Loan Bank | Mission: The Bank Job | Code: 287

| Mission: The Bank Job | Code: You need to input the next five codes in order to open all five safes at once (Mission: The Bank Job): Jindosh’s safe (Vault one) | Code: 011

(Mission: The Bank Job):

Safe second from the left (Vault two) in the Dolores Michaels Deposit & Loan Bank main vault | Code: 235



Safe third from the left (Vault three) in the Dolores Michaels Deposit & Loan Bank main vault | Code: 813



Safe to the right of Jacobi and Shan Yun’s (Vault five) in the Dolores Michaels Deposit & Loan Bank main vault | Code: 455



Safe to the far right (Vault six) in the Dolores Michaels Deposit & Loan Bank main vault | Code: 891



Locked gate in the main entrance to Shindaerey North Quarry | Mission: A Hole in the World | Code: Randomly generated . You can get your unique code by finding the Supervisor’s Note. The Supervisor’s Note can be found on the top floor of the building to the left of the locked gate. Go up the stairs and look for a piece of red cloth hanging out of a crawlspace. Go through that crawlspace to enter the office and the Supervisor’s Note should be on the desk.

| Mission: A Hole in the World | Code: . You can get your unique code by finding the Supervisor’s Note. Safe in Malchiodi’s room | Mission: A Hole in the World | Code: 962

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.