Much like in the first Dishonored and in Death of the Outsider , some codes are known to work across all playthroughs, while others require some sleuthing to locate and are randomly generated for each player each playthrough.

There are several locked safes and doors to unlock in Dishonored 2. You’ll find these throughout the game and each one is worth opening for a goody or two.

Here’s the complete list of Dishonored 2 safe codes and combinations. Now get out there and unlock them all.

Dishonored 2 safe codes and combinations

There are 15 safes and locked doors to open with codes in Dishonored 2. While this might not seem like many, it will take some work to find out the codes and open them all up as many of the codes here are randomised for each playthrough.

There are only a few known-to-work codes we can tell you. The rest you’ll need to discover yourself but don’t fret! We know where to look for your unique code.

The complete list of Dishonored 2 safe codes and combinations is as follows (in story order):

Safe in Doctor Galvani’s laboratory room | Mission: A Long Day in Dunwall | Code: 451

| Mission: A Long Day in Dunwall | Code: Safe on the third floor of the Overseer Outpost in Campo Seta Dockyards | Mission: Edge of the World | Code: Randomly generated . Find the code by reading the ‘Strictures to Keep You Safe’ book next to the safe to solve the clue in the room next to this one.

| Mission: Edge of the World | Code: . Find the code by reading the ‘Strictures to Keep You Safe’ book next to the safe to solve the clue in the room next to this one. Competition Safe in the Winslow Safe Store | Mission: Edge of the World | Code: Randomly generated . Find your code on the note within the cash register found in the shop.

| Mission: Edge of the World | Code: . Find your code on the note within the cash register found in the shop. Safe on the floor overlooking the Addermine Institute main lobby | Mission: The Good Doctor | Code: Randomly generated . The code can be found on a note near the safe.

| Mission: The Good Doctor | Code: . The code can be found on a note near the safe. Dr. Vasco’s office safe | Mission: The Good Doctor | Code: Randomly generated . Vasco will give you the code or you can find it on a note on his corpse if he’s already dead.

| Mission: The Good Doctor | Code: . Vasco will give you the code or you can find it on a note on his corpse if he’s already dead. Safe in Correy Brockburn’s flat located in Lower Aventa | Mission: The Clockwork Mansion | Code: Randomly Generated . Find two of the numbers on a blackboard close to the safe. You have to guess the third number, sorry!

| Mission: The Clockwork Mansion | Code: . Find two of the numbers on a blackboard close to the safe. You have to guess the third number, sorry! Locked gate on the rail line to the Clockwork Mansion | Mission: The Clockwork Mansion | Code: Randomly Generated . A note on a desk in the Upper Aventa guard office top floor contains the code.

| Mission: The Clockwork Mansion | Code: . A note on a desk in the Upper Aventa guard office top floor contains the code. Safe in Cyria Gardens infested lecture hall | Mission: The Royal Conservatory | Code: Randomly generated . Buy the code from the black market shopkeeper.

| Mission: The Royal Conservatory | Code: . Buy the code from the black market shopkeeper. Locked door to the Valia Street black market shop | Mission: Dust District | Code: Randomly Generated but the first digit is 4 . You should find the second two digits circled for you on the calendar nearby.

| Mission: Dust District | Code: but . You should find the second two digits circled for you on the calendar nearby. Safe in the infested furnace room | Mission: A Crack in the Slab | Code: 238 . Remember to burn the wolf in the furnace in the past to get rid of the bloodflies in the present!

| Mission: A Crack in the Slab | Code: . Remember to burn the wolf in the furnace in the past to get rid of the bloodflies in the present! Locked study door of Stilton Manor | Mission: A Crack in the Slab | Code: Randomly generated but the second digit is 7 . Find Aramis Stilton in the past and grab the code from his notebook.

| Mission: A Crack in the Slab | Code: but the . Find Aramis Stilton in the past and grab the code from his notebook. Safe in Carlos Marletto’s flat | Mission: The Grand Palace | Code: 123

| Mission: The Grand Palace | Code: Safe in the First Captain’s office | Mission: The Grand Palace | Code: Randomly generated . Find the code on a note located in the Duke’s office on the third floor.

| Mission: The Grand Palace | Code: . Find the code on a note located in the Duke’s office on the third floor. Galvani’s safe again | Mission: Death to the Empress | Code: 451

Finally, there is another locked door that requires more explanation, found during the Dust District Mission.

How to solve the Locked Jindosh door riddle in Dishonored 2

Check out Ginger Friend’s helpful YouTube video above for how to do it, or follow these written steps:

Match the names with the symbols in the riddle found in the box next to the door.

To do this, follow these steps in order, which are known to work and explained by YouTuber uno23sleep in the comments to the video above: Roll the fourth name three times Match the first name in the second paragraph with the first item in the second paragraph Match the first name in the first paragraph with the second item in the second paragraph Match the second name in the first paragraph with the third item in the second paragraph Match the second name in the second paragraph with the first item in the first paragraph 1st item on 1st paragraph matches with 2nd name on 2nd paragraph Roll the last remaining item on the last name



