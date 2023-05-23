The Destiny 2 downtime is under way and it's only natural to wonder when the UK launch time is for Season of the Deep (also known as Destiny 2 Season 21).

Bungie is releasing Destiny 2's Season of the Deep update today (23rd May), patching a whole load of new content for players to enjoy.

The Season of the Deep patch notes are not insignificant, bringing major changes to Destiny 2 and kicking off a whole new era for the game.

Keep on reading and we'll run through all of the key details on Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep UK launch time

The Destiny 2 Season of the Deep UK launch time is 6pm BST. Here on British shores, the game should come back online at that time with all of its new content ready to play.

On its official website, Bungie notes that players may experience sign-on issues and be placed in queues for the first hour after that. So you might want to wait an hour before you try to play.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep patch notes

The full Destiny 2 Season of the Deep patch notes have not been revealed yet, but Bungie has already posted a number of blog posts about the new season.

Use the links below to do all your homework ahead of Season of the Deep:

We also know that, to celebrate Bungie being bought by Sony and becoming part of the PlayStation family, these outfits will be added to the game:

From left to right in the image above you can see: Titan design inspired by Kratos from God of War; Ghost design inspired by the fungus from The Last of Us; Hunter design inspired by Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn; Warlock design inspired by Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.

When the full Destiny 2 Season of the Deep patch notes are revealed (probably at 6pm on 23rd May), you'll be able to find them on Bungie's official website at that very link. Happy reading!

