While it’s not quite The Final Shape or Mass Effect 5, it’s certainly got us excited in the here and now as we wait for the next instalment in the respective sci-fi series.

If you’re yet to play Mass Effect, you can check out The Legendary Edition which brings the three original games together in a tidy package that saves you from figuring out which Mass Effect to play first.

The Destiny 2 Mass Effect crossover begins on 13th February 2024.

Perfect, then, for those who absolutely love the classic BioWare series and want to celebrate it in time for Valentine's Day!

There’s certainly plenty of romance to be found in Mass Effect so this date somehow feels even more auspicious and on-brand as a result.

Perhaps we’ll never be as big fans of Commander Shepherd as Conrad Verner is in the Mass Effect Trilogy, but getting the Normandy Crew Bundle is a good start at showing your appreciation.

The contents of said bundle can be found just below!

What could be included? Normandy Crew Bundle details

The Normandy Crew Bundle will give players “a Commander Shepard-inspired N7 armour set for Titans, a Garrus-inspired Vakarian set for Hunters, and a Liara-inspired Shadow Broker set for Warlocks”, as announced by Bungie, and you can see just what’s in store in the Tweet above.

To celebrate the collaboration, all players “will be able to claim the Alliance Requisitions Bundle, including the Enhanced Defense Ghost Shell, Alliance Scout Frigate ship, and Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow”.

A price hasn’t been announced yet, but armour sets in Destiny 2 usually cost 2000 Silver in the Eververse.

There is also the Omni Strike finisher and Flux Dance emote that can be purchased with Silver from the Eververse store.

