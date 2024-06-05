Bungie has a superb glossary of terms, named after random foods, animals and musical instruments, that details the majority of errors players are likely to run into, plus some simple fixes for them.

However, there are 361 to sift through and so for your convenience, we have listed out some of the common ones below so you can focus less on troubleshooting and more on the gameplay.

Destiny 2 error codes explained

Destiny 2. Bungie

There are a bunch of Destiny 2 error codes that, without explanation, make no sense. Where possible, we’ve explained a way of fixing the problem, but one good thing to remember is that if in doubt, try restarting the game and/or your console or PC. Most of the issues here are a common sense fix, too, which is helpful.

Below is a list of common messages you might see, as explained by the developer Bungie on its troubleshooting page.

Broccoli

Usually, this error is flagged if there has been an issue when detecting the player’s GPU, commonly caused by a driver crash.

Budgie

If you are not signed into your platform account, such as the PlayStation Network, then you might end up with the Budgie error. This may also occur if your chosen system is undergoing maintenance.

Cabbage

According to Bungie, this error message may occur when their router settings block communications between the game’s servers.

The post says that players may need to inspect their router’s specific manual before following these steps:

Connect your console to the router via a Wired or WiFi connection.

From the router settings page, proceed to Toolbox and then Firewall.

Then, you should create a new Firewall level within the router settings.

Next, players should go to Game and Application Sharing and enable UPnP, disable extended security and disable any assigned games and applications settings.

Calabrese

Error is usually seen if Bungie is doing testing or maintenance in Destiny 2. There isn’t much you can do about this one.

Catfish

Catfish is really simple. All you have to do is accept the End User License Agreement (EULA), which many games require us to do anyway.

Cattle

Often, this error involves an issue with maintaining a connection to the Destiny matchmaking servers. Bungie’s advice is to either continue with your previous actions and wait for a re-connection, or to close the game and restart it.

Chickpea

No, this is not regarding your scoffing of chickpeas while playing Destiny 2. Instead, it happens when a player disables the cross-play function while in a fireteam, or an activity, with other players who have the feature enabled. To fix, simply turn cross-play back on.

Javalina

This error may be seen if a player is having an issue with their network connecting to their console. To avoid this, Bungie recommends people use a wired connection if possible when playing Destiny 2.

Marmot

Marmot can occur if the game’s files are corrupted and are in the need of a repair or re-verfication. There are a variety of simple steps that players can follow, depending on their system of choice, that are fully explained by Bungie here.

Penguin

If this occurs, it means you don’t have access to voice chat or messages on the profile you’re currently using. To fix this, simply activate in your console’s system settings.

Pluot

For PC gamers, they may see Pluot displayed if they are not running BattlEye, which is the game’s proactive anti-cheat protection service. To solve this, you simply need to install it on your PC.

Stinkbug

If you see the Stinkbug error code then it is probably because you are trying to access content in the game that does not match your platform’s region.

Squid

Squid is flagged when you are trying to join other players with conflicting cross-play settings. For example, if you’re an Xbox player trying to connect with a PlayStation player who hasn’t got cross-play enabled, then you may encounter Squid.

