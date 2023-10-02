Its port to consoles last year brought it to an even bigger audience. But, with it now available on multiple platforms, is there a crossplay option?

The whole point of a co-op like this is to experience it together, which can make a release across multiple platforms quite annoying if we have friends with another piece of hardware.

So, is Deep Rock Galactic crossplay? Let's take a look.

Is Deep Rock Galactic crossplay? Multiplayer across platforms explained

Deep Rock Galactic does have crossplay, but it isn't universal across all platforms.

For example, Xbox and PC users can play together - as long as the owner of the latter bought it from the Windows store. So, the only two different platforms that can play together is PC and Xbox.

The game can also be played cross-generational - so someone playing on the PlayStation 5 could team up with someone on the PlayStation 4.

Unfortunately, if you're a PC or Xbox gamer, you can't team up with your friends on PlayStation. This is a shame, because we can't think of a better game to unite gamers across platforms than Deep Rock Galactic.

We'll let you know here if anything changes!

