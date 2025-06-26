So, if you're curious and are wondering where to find Usada Pekora in Death Stranding 2, we've got you covered.

Where to find Usada Pekora in Death Stranding 2

Usada Pekora, known in-game as the Data Scientist, is met during the game's main story when you deliver her a pizza.

After reaching Heartman's lab, you'll be asked to make a delivery to the Pizza Chef.

Immediately following this, you'll be asked to complete Main Order 25: [Keep Flat/Express] Deliver a Piping Hot Pizza to the Data Scientist.

This is an express order, so you want to complete it as soon as possible. The area surrounding the Data Scientist's shelter is also littered with mines that home in on you. For both of these reasons, we recommend having a vehicle to complete the order with before you accept it.

Usada Pekora's settlement is found to the east of the Pizza Chef. Assuming you have a vehicle to help avoid the mines and Chiral Creatures along the way, you shouldn't have any trouble finding it – just plot your route and head off.

Once you get there, avoid touching any of the nearby stone pillars, as these are rigged to explode, and deliver the pizza.

She'll chat to you for a bit before asking to be connected to the Chiral Network. Whip out your Q-pid and she'll thank you for the pizza!

How to get Usada Pekora's Nousagi hat in Death Stranding 2

Once you reach two stars with the Data Scientist, she will thank with a nice reward – the Nousagi hat.

This hat is shaped like a bunny with two mini carrots on either side of its head, but beyond the lovely aesthetic, it does actually have a nice boon too.

While wearing the Nousagi hat, the rate at which your stamina decreases is lowered, letting you run, climb and jump for longer.

It also makes Sam and Dollman randomly say 'Peko' every now and again, which is neat!

