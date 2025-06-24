But with his island out in the tar, you may be wondering how exactly to get there.

That's why we've put together a quick explainer to tell you two different ways to get to the Inventor in Death Stranding 2.

How to get to the Inventor in Death Stranding 2 explained

There are two methods you can use to get to the Inventor. One of these methods is fast, but can be a bit tricky to pull off, while the other is simple, and can be done immediately, but is pretty long and boring to do.

We'll start with the more exciting option first.

Option 1: Jump off the Monorail

Yes, you read that right. The first and fastest option to reach the Inventor is to jump off the Monorail.

We've got a specific guide on how to unlock the Monorail in Death Stranding 2, but the long and short of it is that you need to complete a particular mission in the game's main story.

Once the Monorail is unlocked, you'll need to supply some materials to complete the track to the north of the mine, which you'll likely notice runs directly above the Inventor's island.

With the northern line complete, you can hitch a ride on in between West Fort Knot and the Mine North of F1.

As soon as you reach the island approach the island, hold X to jump off the rail, landing (hopefully) safely on the Inventor's island below.

Option 2: Walk through the tar

If you've tried walking on tar, be that here or elsewhere, then you've probably already learned that you slowly sink into it, making it impossible to traverse on foot in most instances.

In this situation, however, there is a neat little solution. Stand on the coast opposite the island and use your Odradek's scan function.

A sea of dots will appear on the tar in front of you, revealing that there is actually a shallow path through the tar, denoted by yellow markings.

So long as you stay within the yellow area, regularly re-scanning to check the area ahead of you as you go, you can walk the entire way to the Inventor's island and back.

It's slow going, but if you don't feel like using up your hard-earned materials on the Monorail, then this is your only option.

How to get the Otter Hood in Death Stranding 2

If you were wondering why you should bother even going to the Inventor's island, we have two words for you: Otter Hood.

Yes, the cutesy headwear you got from Conan O'Brien in the first game makes a return Down Under.

Deliver some Lost Cargo to the Inventor and invite him into the Chiral Network with your Q-pid, and he'll reward you handsomely with this stylish headgear.

Like your normal hood, it protects Sam from timefall, but more importantly, it vastly improves his swimming abilities which can be a lifesaver when coming face to face with those pesky flood waters.

As well as that, keep delivering cargo and levelling up your relationship with him and you'll get more of the latest tech he's developing.

