We've got all the info you need on Deadpool VR, including release date, who voices Deadpool, the trailer and more – let's get into it!

Deadpool VR is currently scheduled to release in late 2025.

This release window was announced as part of the reveal trailer that was shown as part of this year's Summer Game Fest, in which Deadpool himself bullied Geoff Keighley via envelope.

The game is being co-developed by Oculus Studios and Twisted Pixel, the VR specialist studio behind The Maw and 'Splosion Man, among others.

Who voices Deadpool in Deadpool VR?

Deadpool is voiced by Neil Patrick Harris in Deadpool VR.

For this game, Ryan Reynolds is taking a step back to let fellow Hollywood A-lister Neil Patrick Harris take over.

Despite being a completely new actor, it appears that Harris has been forced to do a somewhat stilted Ryan Reynolds impression, which we hope is a bit smoother in the final game – to be honest, we would probably rather Harris did his own take on the character instead.

Deadpool VR story and gameplay

Deadpool VR features an entirely original story in which everyone's favourite anti-hero explores an alternate universe coming up against various Marvel villains.

Here's how the game is described in a press release: "Marvel's Deadpool VR features an all-new original story. After being pulled through a portal to Mojoworld, Deadpool sees a chance to get rich – like, really rich.

"He signs a sketchy contract without reading any of the fine print and then it's off to visit a bunch of locations from cross the Marvel Universe, battling against iconic (and not-so-iconic) villains. It's real metaverse stuff – in the Marvel Universe sense, not the VR one."

As for the gameplay, players can do everything from stabbing and shooting enemies to using your own severed limbs as weapons in true, gory Deadpool style.

Is there a Deadpool VR trailer?

Yes, the Deadpool VR trailer was first shown at Summer Game Fest 2025 and you can watch it below!

