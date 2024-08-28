Several players have already accessed the beta, with many sharing their thoughts and opinions on whether Valve has created the next big thing in gaming.

However, many are still trying to load into the action. We've got all there is to know about Deadlock invite codes and how to get them.

How to play Deadlock: Invite codes for Valve's new game explained

Deadlock is currently listed as a limited-access title on its Steam page, meaning there are two ways for players to gain access to an invite code:

Receive an invitation from Valve

Gain entry from a friend already taking part in the beta

The Steam page states "access to Deadlock is currently limited to friend invites by our playtesters", so for those who have people on their friends list already playing, it might be worth sending them a message.

What type of game is Deadlock?

Deadlock is a third-person MOBA title. Although Valve continues to refer to it as a "multiplayer game in early development", gameplay has revealed more about what players can expect when playing for the first time.

Deadlock features various elements from a MOBA title, including minion waves, towers to destroy and a wealth of heroes armed with a variety of abilities.

The goal of a Deadlock match is to destroy the enemy base to claim victory, similar to Dota 2 and League of Legends matches.

How many characters does Deadlock have?

There are a total of 21 Deadlock characters to select during the playtest.

There's every chance Valve decides to add more once the game launches, but for now, the developer is testing a diverse character roster - allowing players to create unique compositions to outwit the opposition.

