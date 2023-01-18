The Dead Space remake comes in three different editions - Standard Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition.

With just days to go until EA's classic survival horror returns, there's still time to bag yourself a pre-order of Dead Space - and reap the bonuses that come with being ahead of the game.

The latter is only available in the USA (boo) but both the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions come with pre-order bonuses for certain players.

Read on to find out how the editions differ and what you'll receive for pre-ordering each.

How to pre-order the Dead Space remake

You can pre-order your physical copy now from GAME or Amazon on either PS5 or Xbox Series X for £64.99.

If you prefer digital, you can pre-order the game's Digital Deluxe Edition at a more pricey £79.99 on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store.

In good news for Steam users, the Standard Edition costs just £49.99 while the Deluxe Edition comes in at £59.99. You can also pre-order the PC version from CD Keys, which usually has some little deals/discounts running.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dead Space pre-order bonus explained

Here's what each version comes with:

Dead Space remake Standard Edition

Base game

Dead Space remake Digital Deluxe Edition

Base game

3 Unique Suits (Infested, Lone Survivor, Venture)

2 Suit Textures (Sanctified, Bloody)

But wait - there's more. Steam users are in luck as players who pre-purchase the game will be given a free copy of Dead Space 2 once the remake launches on 27th January 2023.

That's quite a unique idea, bundling in a game from 2011 with your hot new release, but we're sure PC players will welcome it!

The Dead Space remake launches on 27th January 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.