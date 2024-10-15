When is DayZ Frostline released? Launch time and date confirmed

Announced back in May, this is a huge expansion, boating a 83km² map.

If you think you're ready, we'll share the DayZ Frostline launch time and date down below.

Even though it was only announced a few months ago, the wait for DayZ Frostline is pretty much over.

It releases on Tuesday 15th October, 2024 (that's today, just in case you're like us and still think it's July).

And as for the time, it's supposed to drop at 2pm CEST on PC or 3pm CEST on console.

For players here in the UK, that's 1pm CEST for PC, or 2pm CEST for console.

So better get your gloves on!

What’s included in DayZ Frostline?

According to the official Steam page, the key features of DayZ's Frostline Expansion are the following:

The aforementioned 83km² of frosty terrain.

Harsher survival risks, including environmental risks like volcanic areas.

A richer wilderness, including a bigger variety of creatures to hunt.

New gameplay mechanics, such as new diseases and updated fishing.

Finally, winter cosmetics and costumes. Because you don't want to be cold!

To quote the page:

"Sakhal harbors both beauty and danger, offering an experience DayZ fans have never seen before.

"As you explore, hunt, survive, and unfurl the mysteries hidden beneath the frost line. Unite with fellow survivors or forge your path alone; the choice is yours in this perilous winter wonderland.

Preparation is the key to survival, and as the frost sets in, only those with Ice in their veins and Fire in their hearts will endure.."

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.