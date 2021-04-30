Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 explained: Full patch notes for the latest huge update

The developers from CD Projekt Red are continuing their attempts to iron out the issues in Cyberpunk 2077, with a big update dubbed Hotfix 1.22 rolling out across PC, consoles and Stadia in recent days.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 release date was 28th April, so you should be prompted to download it (if you haven’t already) next time you try to open up the game.

This follows on from Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2, which launched back in March and also tried to sort out the manifold technical issues in the game.

But what exactly does this week’s hefty update change about the game? Read on for all the essential details.

What’s changed in Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22?

CD Projekt Red summed it up on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website, saying in a blog post: “This update addresses the most frequently reported issues since the last patch and introduces further improvements to stability and performance of the game.” Keep on reading for the full patch notes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.22 full patch notes

The aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 blog post, all about Hotfix 1.22, also furnished us with some detailed patch notes. In the words of CD Projekt Red, then, here is a full rundown of what has changed in the game:

Quests & Open World

The Metro: Memorial Park dataterm should now properly count towards the Frequent Flyer achievement.

Fixed glitches in Johnny’s appearance occurring after buying the Nomad car from Lana.

Fixed an issue in Gig: Until Death Do Us Part where it was not possible to use the elevator.

Fixed an issue in Epistrophy where the player could get trapped in the garage if they didn’t follow the drone and ran into the control room instead.

Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 1.21, where Takemura could get stuck in Japantown Docks in Down on the Street – for players who already experienced it before update 1.21 and continued playing until 1.22, Takemura will now teleport to Wakako’s parlor.

Fixed an issue preventing the player from opening the phone in the apartment at the beginning of New Dawn Fades.

Fixed an issue where the player could become unable to use weapons and consumables after interacting with a maintenance panel in Riders on the Storm.

Visual

Fixed various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes.

UI

Fixed an issue where subtitles were not properly aligned in the Arabic language version.

Stability and performance

Various memory management improvements (reducing the number of crashes), and other optimisations.

Improved GPU performance of skinning and cloth rendering.

Console-specific

GPU and ESRAM optimisations and improvements on Xbox One.

Memory management improvements on PlayStation 5.

Stadia-specific

It’s no longer possible to get soft locked in the key bindings menu if a keyboard is not available.

