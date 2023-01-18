While many of us focus on making our team of Pokémon as powerful as possible, lots of trainers are looking to fill their party with the cutest critters they can catch - and let's be real, with over 1,000 Pokémon out there now, there's plenty to choose from.

Pokémon have stolen the hearts of gamers since we first got our hands on Pokémon Red and Blue in 1999 (yup, we've been playing for over 20 years). The creatures , which come in every size and shape imaginable, are easily the most loveable characters in the gaming world.

We’ve ranked our top 11 cutest Pokémon of all time - from the original 151 all the way through to the newest creatures to appear in ninth generation games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Read on to find out more.

The 11 cutest Pokémon

Yamper

First introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Yamper is an Electric type Pokémon, known as the 'Puppy Pokemon' - need we say more?

The adorable pup has an organ in its body that generates electricity and is activated when Yamper runs around. Because the Pokemon can't store the electricity it generates, it's often found running around with sparks crackling around it.

At level 25, Yamper (whose name is a hybrid of Yap and Scamper) evolves into Boltund - known as the 'Dog Pokemon'. An equally cute evolution? More points to Yamper.

Cosmog

This colourful and cute little nebula is so light that even a gentle breeze can blow it away.

Cosmog is very curious and shows no fear of people or Pokémon, and if you treat it with any consideration at all, it will take an immediate liking to you. Yup, super endearing.

The Psychic Pokémon first appear in Sun and Moon, but has recently returned to the series by making appearances in Sword and Shield.

Togepi

One of the original cuties of the series, Togepi first appeared on our Gameboy Colours in 1999 (eep!) and remains one of our favourite Pokémon now.

It's levelled up with friendship (our hearts break), and when the little Pokémon is tired it retracts inside its egg shell.

In case you needed anymore convincing, just read the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon entry for Togepi: "Its shell is said to be stuffed with happiness that it shares with kindhearted people."

Wooper

Another cute OG Pokémon, Wooper may be poisonous and slimy but we'd love to give one a squeeze.

Since its first appearance in Pokémon Gold/Silver, Wooper has appeared in pretty much every game since - and it's easy to see why.

Wooper has even had a glow up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (pictured above) and is featured as a Poison/Ground type instead of Water/Ground, and has a brand new evolutionary form in the shape of the equally cute Clodsire.

Tepig

Fire pig! According to Tepig's Pokédex entry, it "loves to eat roasted berries, but sometimes it gets too excited and burns them to a crisp". We cry.

Tepig first appeared in Pokémon Black/White where it was a starter Pokémon, so the bunny-eared, springy-tailed little creature is kind of a big deal.

And for one more helping of Tepig's cuteness, "it blows fire through its nose but when it catches a cold, the fire becomes pitch-black smoke instead".

Squirtle

Listed as the seventh Pokémon ever, Squirtle is still one of the cutest Pokémon to ever grace the franchise.

Known as the 'Tiny Turtle Pokémon', Squirtle will always hold a special place in our hearts as one of the original starter Pokémon.

Fun fact: its name was changed from Zenigame to Squirtle during the English translation of the series in order to give it a "clever and descriptive name".

Eevee

Another original of the Pokémon franchise, Eevee bags extra cuteness points for each of its many, many evolutionary forms being super sweet, too.

Eevee even has a whole dedicated game named after it in Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! This makes the small, fluffy Pokémon as relevant as the franchise's most famous creature, Pikachu.

Furret

Okay, you won't win any prizes for guessing that this Pokémon is based on a ferret, but there's no arguing that Furret isn't super cute.

The evolution of Sentret, Furret is known as the 'Long Body Pokémon' and according to the Pokédex entry for it in Diamond/Pearl, "the mother puts its offspring to sleep by curling up around them". Sobs.

Plusle

Known as the 'Cheering Pokémon', there's definitely a hint of Pikachu around Plusle.

The small, Electric type Pokémon cheers on its battling partner and flashes with electric sparks from all over its body - but if its partner loses, it cries loudly!

Its best friend and partner is Minun, which is considered the 'positive charge' Pokémon's counterpart.

Teddiursa

We love the small, cuddly bear Pokémon - to the point where we wish Teddiursa didn't evolve into a more ferocious form.

According to its Pokédex entry, it "always licks honey". "Its palm tastes sweet because of all the honey it has absorbed."

Teddiursa has reappeared on our console screens in both Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Scarlet/Violet. Here's hoping the sweet little bear appears in future games, too.

Vulpix

Vulpix has just one tail when its born, but the tail separates into six if it receives plenty of love from its trainer - which in our case would happen immediately.

One of the original 151 Pokémon, Fire type Vulpix has also been zhuzhed up with the Alolan Form of Vulpix, its Ice type equivalent.

However, be warned: if you carelessly approach the Aloan Form because it’s cute, the boss of the pack, Ninetales, will appear and freeze you.

