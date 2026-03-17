As perhaps the most visually impressive game of the year, Crimson Desert's PC requirements are really not as bad as they look.

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Of course, you're going to want the beefiest PC possible to run this bad boy, but even those of us whose builds are looking a bit worse for wear should be alright!

So, for the lowdown on the Crimson Desert minimum requirements and recommended specs on PC, let's get into it!

Crimson Desert PC system requirements: Minimum requierments and recommended specs

Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss has provided a rough guideline to what specs you'll need to run the game on each graphics preset.

Crimson Desert minimum specs

The minimum requirements to run Crimson Desert on PC will allow for a resolution of 1080p (upscaled from 900p) running at 30 fps:

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5-8500

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5-8500 RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer

Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 or newer Storage: 150GB SSD

150GB SSD DirectX: DirectX 12

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Crimson Desert low specs

The low specs for Crimson Desert assume that the game will run at a resolution of 1080p at 30fps:

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5-8500

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i5-8500 RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer

Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer Storage: 150GB SSD

150GB SSD DirectX: DirectX 12

Crimson Desert recommended specs

The recommended specs for Crimson Desert will allow for 60fps in 1080p or 30fps in 4K:

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Intel i5-11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Intel i5-11600K RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer

Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer Storage: 150GB SSD

150GB SSD DirectX: DirectX 12

Crimson Desert high specs

The high specs for Crimson Desert can run the game at 60fps in 1440p:

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X / Intel i5-12600K

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X / Intel i5-12600K RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer

Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer Storage: 150GB SSD

150GB SSD DirectX: DirectX 12

Crimson Desert ultra specs

Lastly, running Crimson Desert at ultra at 60fps in 4K will require the following specs:

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X / Intel i5-13600K

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X / Intel i5-13600K RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer

Windows 10 64-bt 22H2 or newer Storage: 150GB SSD

150GB SSD DirectX: DirectX 12

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