We asked Ryan what he'd recommend to anyone looking for their cosy gaming fix right now, and he replied with the relaxing recommendations below. Happy playing!

10 relaxing games to get your cosy gaming fix

The following list of recommendations was provided by Ryan Janes, author of The Most Relaxing Video Games (available now from Pen and Sword Books).

A Little to the Left

A Little to the Left. Secret Mode

You know that feeling you get when carefully aligning the contents of your desk, making sure your pens are laid out by size and papers neatly stacked so not a single sheet pokes out and breaks rank? Or when alphabetising your books on the shelf?

Well, that rush of satisfaction is replicated in A Little to the Left perfectly through its wealth of organisational household tasks that even blend in light puzzle elements as you notice a stack of buttons may have more than one way to sort them beside by colour. It’s busy work for the soul.

A Little to the Left is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile - order or Amazon or find it on your platform of choice.

51 Worldwide Games

51 Worldwide Games. Nintendo

Essentially a collection of tabletop and card games, 51 Worldwide Games continues to be a favourite with the family fished out for a light-hearted round or 20 over Christmas.

Its generous line-up of amusements initially invite with warm and familiar favourites including chess and Four in a Row, but the game also does a stellar job at introducing its players to lesser-known classics like Carrom, Shogi and Hanafuda (some of these even leading me to buy their physical counterparts). A wonderful treasure trove of timeless gems for all ages.

51 Worldwide Games is available now on Nintendo Switch - order from Amazon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo

This game played a major role in getting my wife and I through the harsh realities of lockdown back in 2020 (along with most other gamers I imagine) offering escapism when we most needed it.

Between its cute cast of pleasant animal villagers and all-round easy-going vibes, every visit to your sun-soaked island was like taking a mini-vacation, one that you could carefully craft as your own whether that involved lining monuments along your beach, or decking out your home with Mario-themed furniture, or making sure its museum was stocked with fish, insects and artwork for others to enjoy.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch - order from Amazon.

Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep

Endless Ocean 2.

There’s something about the ocean that’s a curious combination of fascinating and soothing, whether I’m contemplating its vastness with a beer in hand overlooking the coast or strolling through an aquarium amazed by the wildlife it’s home to.

It’s that latter point that continues to draw me back to Endless Ocean 2, the game acting as your own interactive documentary as you calmly swim about the watery depths and engage with countless species of fish and other aquatic creatures. It’s slow but purposefully so, making for a refreshing change of pace and allowing you to truly appreciate the tranquillity of the experience, not to mention its interesting wildlife.

Endless Ocean 2: Adventures of the Deep is out now for Nintendo Wii - order from Amazon.

New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap.

New Pokémon Snap shows a completely different side to the world of the cute monsters, far removed from the sport of battling them and instead putting them in their natural surroundings and just letting them… well, be the animal-like creatures they are.

With a camera in hand it’s your job to take the best pictures possible of the Pokémon, a scoring system ranking your sizing, framing and timing. It’s almost like an on-rails shooter… minus the bullets of course. When you do finally nail that perfect shot of a surfing Squirtle, good luck trying not to break out your best David Attenborough impression.

New Pokémon Snap is available now on Nintendo Switch - order from Amazon.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator. Microsoft

Microsoft’s technical marvel essentially acts as your all-access pass to explore the world via plane with the added benefit of avoiding all the stresses of the airport.

Whether that’s checking off the tourist must-sees like an illuminated Las Vegas at night or the intimidating Mount Fuji in Japan, or simply taking a trip down memory lane and checking in on some personal stops, every flight taken has the opportunity to be emotional, awe-inspiring or a combination of the pair.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on Xbox and PC - order from Amazon.

OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast

Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast.

There’s nothing quite like a good ol’ road trip and OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast may be the best one ever. Where else would you be able to race by the Colosseum, ancient ruins of Egypt and tulip fields of Holland all in the space of a few minutes after all?

It’s an exhilarating arcade racer (something you don’t see so much these days) but one whose globe-trotting vibe and easy-going driving mechanics create an experience that makes it perfect to unwind with. Awesome car? Check. Stunning vistas? Check. Toe-tapping tunes? Check. Perfect road trip? Check.

OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast is available now on PC, PS2, Xbox and PSP - order from eBay.

Picross Series

Picross S+.

Or as it’s better known in our house, how to lose hours of the day without realising it. These grid-based puzzles of numerical deduction have players slowly deciphering which squares require shading in and which don’t from a selection of often 100s, the end result being a pixelated image of anything from a suspension bridge to an everyday kettle.

Aside from their addictive nature, these puzzles have always been a go-to after a particularly tough and stressful day allowing my mind to refocus and reboot. Do yourself a favour and trade in your crosswords and Sudokus for Picross.

The Picross S+ collection is available now on Nintendo Switch - order from the eShop.

Professor Layton Series

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition. Nintendo

Part delightfully captivating stories of mystery and intrigue and part head-scratching brainteasers, the Professor Layton series has been stumping minds for years.

If you’re not falling for the British charms of the Professor and his young assistant Luke, then you’ll be hooked on each adventure’s feast of clever puzzles that’ll have you fist pumping the air with each and every solve. These games feel like a detective novel or puzzle book come to life and just like those you’ll want to snuggle up with a warm cup of tea eager to unravel their mysteries.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - Deluxe Edition is available on Nintendo Switch - order from the eShop.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected. Enhance

Never in all my years of gaming would I have ever anticipated that a game of Tetris could move me in the way this one has. More than just a game, Tetris Effect is an experience, one capable of evoking thoughts of happiness and hopefulness through its dizzying array of backdrops and captivating beats.

Sure, it’s still Tetris at its core, but through an immersive and poignant presentation, it presents the long-running series in a whole new light. And in a world full of worries, sadness and fear, a game like Tetris Effect: Connected is a gift, a one-of-a-kind experience capable of bringing that light to even the darkest of days.

Tetris Effect: Connected is available on PC, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch - order from Amazon

The Most Relaxing Video Games, by Ryan Janes, is available now at Pen and Sword or Amazon.

