How to change face in Content Warning

To change your Content Warning face, you need to do so on the in-game TV. You’ll find the TV on the wall of the house's second floor in the lobby area. It’s hard to miss as it’s got a face on it.

Follow these steps to change your face in Content Warning:

Interact with the TV

Press the backspace button on your keyboard

Type in the face you want You can type a maximum of three characters (letters, numbers or symbols) – mix and match to make your face the best it can be!

Use your mouse to change your face colour

Use your mouse to rotate your face by 90 degrees until it’s lined up properly

Use your mouse to increase and decrease the size of the characters

Click apply to apply your new face!

There are seven colours to choose from (at the time of writing), so get the combination of characters and colours right to put on your best face.

If you’re looking for funny faces, though, we’ve got you covered.

Best Content Warning faces: Funny face ideas

By using combinations of letters, numbers and symbols, you can create some hilarious faces in Content Warning. Just remember to rotate them so they show up how you want them to look!

Here’s our list of the best Content Warning faces:

[¬)

.3.

UwU

:|

;_;

=)

X

:vo

*_*

*0*

¬L¬

:Y

:]

:P

>.<

>_<

o.O

O.O

O_o

XD

<3

:’|

:{)

;{)

?

!

:L

^_^

o7

@#!

:-/

ツ

U_U

Y_Y

YoY

:>]

:¬{

^o^

X_X

._.

:-|

¬_¬

T_T

‘~’

:D

;c)

:c|

-_-

-.-

|:]

:0)

These are just some ideas, we’re sure whatever you come up with will be great, too! Now get out there and impress your friends with some funny Content Warning faces.

