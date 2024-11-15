The Saug first appeared in Black Ops 4, and has already become a popular choice thanks to its rate of fire and high mobility.

With the right attachments equipped, it's very easy to score plenty of kills.

Here, find the very best Warzone Saug class, along with the best attachment combination for battle royale action.

What is the best Saug loadout in Warzone's BO6 Season 1?

After spending some time ranking up the SMG and testing numerous builds, this set of attachments is a surefire way of dealing huge damage in the heat of battle.

Attachments

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Commando Grip

These attachments ensure recoil is kept to a minimum in addition to minimising any damage drop-off when using the Saug against targets from afar.

The Commando Grip enhances aim-down sight speed and reduces sprint-to-fire time, giving you the best possible chance of reacting to any nearby threats.

The Saug's fast fire rate means you will burn through the bullets. That's where the Extended Mag II attachment comes into play, by increasing ammo capacity to 55.

Perks

Perk 1 : Dexterity

: Dexterity Perk 2 : Sprinter

: Sprinter Perk 3: Gung-Ho

Dexterity reduces weapon motion while jumping, sliding and diving around the map. You also take less fall damage when jumping from a great height, which could be the difference between life and death.

To maximise the mobility of the Saug, Sprinter is a must-have. Armed with the ability to have unlimited Tac Sprint at all times, movement is far superior.

The third and final perk to use alongside the SMG is Gung-Ho, which reduces movement penalties when using equipment and reloading. This perk also allows you to reload while Tac Sprinting, negating the need to sit in a corner.

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

The Throwing Knife allows you to eliminate downed opponents instantly. It also saves ammunition if you're running low.

A well-placed Smoke Grenade in Urzikstan or Area 99 makes all the difference thanks to the cover it provides when crossing an open area or to revive downed squadmates.

Is the Saug meta in CoD Warzone?

The Saug is one of the strongest weapons to use in Season 1 of Warzone.

The SMG's excellent rate of fire combined with high mobility makes it a top choice for close-range combat.

Pair it with an assault rifle, and you've got an incredibly versatile loadout capable of dealing with all situations.

