It doesn't matter whether you spend the most time in Zombies, general Multiplayer or Warzone, every mode is set to receive something worthwhile. Though some have clearly been put on the nice list where as some have been put on the naughty with what each one is set to receive.

There is literally a mountain of new changes coming to Call of Duty Black Ops 6, so we've done our best to break down all the interesting bits and hopefully make it clearer as to what's happening in the latest update to Season 1 Reloaded.

What changes in the CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes?

Black Ops 6. Activision

Call of Duty: Season 1 Reloaded is set to introduce a whole host of new additions with a new zombie map and three new multiplayer maps headlining the selection.

Known as Citadelle des Morts, the new zombie map sees players investigating an "ominous medieval fortress" set in Avalon, where an unexpected all will be on hand to help. Meanwhile, the trio of new multiplayer maps are Hacienda, Racket Strike and Nuketwon Holiday.

Aside from this, a bunch of festive-themed limited-time modes (called CODMAS) are happening, including changes to weapons, the announcement of new upcoming events – including a limited-time mode surrounding Squid Game from Netflix – alongside new loadout content, perk additions and the arrival of Battle Royale Ranked play for Warzone.

The newest season will arrive on 5th December 2024.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full patch notes for CoD BO6 Season 1 Reloaded

The full patch notes for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 as part of Season 1 Reloaded can be found below split into each category for every new implementation.

Multiplayer – new maps

Black Op 6. Activision

Three new multiplayer maps are being added: Hacienda, Racket Strike and Nuketwon Holiday.

Hacienda, a vineyard estate with exotic wealth on display, returns with a new coat of paint from Black Ops 4. This is a remastered medium-sized map that will be available in Core and 6v6.

Racket is a labyrinthine bank vault owned by the Luttazzi crime family, which features a tight three-lane setup that requires quick-thinking to survive. It is a small-sized map that will be available in Strike as well as 2v2 and 6v6

Last but not least, Nuketown Holiday is a festival-themed version of everyone's favourite map. Like the original, it's a small-sized map that will be available in Core and 6v6.

Multiplayer – Festive limited-time modes

Black Ops 6. Activision

Two festive-themed limited-time modes in Ran-Snack and Infections Holiday will be available at different points throughout the season.

Ransnack will be available at launch and has players competing to deposit the most cookies. Here's the official description:

"Trade gold for sweets in this festive LTM that challenges teams to gather and deposit the most cookies. Grab cookies from the rotating crate, fallen Operators, and by breaching the enemy’s cookie box and taking the goods back to your own.

"In honor of the season of giving, your Operator also earns buffs for depositing cookies, including a speed boost, faster reload, and faster health regen. The first team to reach the Score Limit or have the best score when the Time Limit expires wins."

Infectious Holiday will be available in-season, providing a twist on Infected Mode. Here's the official description: "Even the undead are getting into the holiday spirit as zombies and fallen Operators don festive clothing in this festive twist on the fan-favorite Infected mode."

Zombies – Citadelle des Morts

The new zombie map Citadelle des Morts will be available from 9AM PT / 5PM GMT on 5th December 2024.

It will also roll out a new melee weapon called The Bas***d Sword, which can be split into four different elemental Wonder weapons. This includes Calburn: Dragon's Fire; Durendal: Stag of the Storms; Balmung: Raven's Shadow and Solals: Lion of Light.

A new enemy with two screaming skulls called the Doppleghast will debut as well, serving as the next stage in the evolutionary chain of Dark Aether metamorphosis. They are erratic, move fast and launch from the shadows.

The synopsis for Citadelle des Morts reads as such:

"After the events of Terminus, Weaver, Maya, Carver, and Grey – along with Peck, Raptor One, and Strauss – embark on an expedition to the European principality of Avalon, hoping to rendezvous and ally with a luminary named Gabriel Krafft.

"There the Operators hope to learn more about an ancient relic known as the “Sentinel Artifact,” which in turn, when its power is harnessed, may be able to save Samantha Maxis from her aethereal imprisonment."

A new Main Quest will be added with rewards that include the "Jackknife" Operator Skin for Weaver, 5,000 XP as well as a unique Calling Card only available by finishing the Quest before Directed Mode is rolled out.

Zombies-related events

Zombie Festival Limited-Time modes in Black Ops 6. Activision

A number of zombie-related events and times have been announced.

GobbleGum Mania – December 5th to 19th (Zombies)

Merry Mayhem – December 5th to 19th (Zombies, Multiplayer and Warzone)

Archie’s Festival Frenzy – December 19th to January 3rd (Zombies, Multiplayer and Warzone)

Jingle Hells – Limited-Time Mode

Jingle Hells in Black Ops 6. Activision

Returning from Black Ops Colf War, Jingle Hells drops players in an overhauled festive version of Liberty Falls. Expect wreaths, ribbons, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, garlands of fir tree bunting and a thin blanket of snow.

The full details as per Treyarch are as below:

The Main Quest is available to complete this time around, with some added challenge now that the Arsenal and Crafting Tables aren’t around. Note: you’ll earn the standard Main Quest completion rewards if you finish the quest in Jingle Hells.

Hear that Jingling? Expect bespoke audio to bring the festive flavor. You might want to look to the skies, too…

GobbleGum Gifts: This is the best way to earn the "Holiday Cheer" GobbleGum!

Snowball Piles: Gather up to five snowballs from various piles scattered about the map, then use them as potent projectiles!

Naughty or Nice Power-Up: This large, floating stocking dishes out presents or spawns Vermin, depending on whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

Snowmen: Undeniably jolly, but also fiendishly unfriendly, Liberty Falls has snowmen dotted around the map, and these can hide zombies or loot if left intact. It’s wise to make these your primary targets, especially as they drop handy loot when dispatched.

Present Boxes: Under certain circumstances, zombies may drop a small present box, which can be opened for a gift that keeps on giving.

SAMTA Trials: The Trial computers that appear around the map now have a much more festive appearance. SAMTA also has a few present boxes spawning nearby the machine when entering the map, so it’s worth seeking out!

Frozen Rounds: There’s strange fog in the air, and during certain rounds you’ll be chilled to the bone, slowing your reactions considerably. Perhaps it’s time to head indoors…

The Bastard Sword in Black Ops 6. Activision

Several gameplay tweaks for Season 1 Reloaded for high Rouns and Special Rounds will feature, including:

Reducing the number of Mangler spawns at mid-to-high Rounds.

Implementing a maximum cap on active Manglers in the game, ramping up until the cap is released at Round 100.

Reducing the Mangler’s arm cannon health.

Significantly reducing the length of Special Rounds by reducing the number of spawns and adjusting the spawn delay rate for Special Rounds.

Scaling Parasite damage between Rounds 31-91.

Slightly increasing damage scaling for base zombies at Round 150-400.

Squid Game

Squid Game in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Activision

A limited-time mode that will see Call of Duty crossover with Netflix's Squid Game is in the works as well. This will be a limited-time mode across Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone in-season. Further information is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Head to the official Call of Duty website for more details surrounding Warzone, Zombies and Multiplayer. We'd like to say it isn't War and Peace but...

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.