Most power-ups in Terminus, Liberty Falls and Citadelle des Morts appear at random, but there are a few places where players can always guarantee some additional armour plates.

So, how exactly do you get the free Max Armour power-up in Black Ops 6 Zombies? Keep on reading for all the essential intel there is to know.

How to get free max armour power-up in CoD BO6 explained

The method of earning a free Max Armour power-up in Black Ops 6 Zombies is different depending on which map you're playing.

Thankfully, we've taken all the guesswork out of it and found all of the power-ups so you can get your hands on them as fast as possible.

Without further ado, here's how to get the Max Armour power-up on all three Zombies maps.

Terminus

CoD Black Ops 6.

After you activate the first AMP on Terminus, you can now enter the interrogation rooms, where the Quick Revive Perk-a-Cola is located.

Inside the room is a fenced-off area with a clock on the wall and a chair in the centre.

To the left of the chair is a metal shelf with a can containing the Max Armour power-up.

It can be very easy to miss thanks to the flickering light and the fog within the room, so try and shoot it or use some grenades to get the free bonus as fast as possible.

Liberty Falls

CoD Black Ops 6.

The Max Armour power-up for Liberty Falls is much easier to find than the one in Terminus.

Head to the blue and white building opposite the flower shop and aim at the door where Zombies usually spawn from.

Next to the door is a metal trolley, and on the bottom shelf is a small armour vest. Shoot it and your supply of plates will be filled once again.

Citadelle des Morts

CoD Black Ops 6.

The third and final free Max Armour power-up available in Black Ops 6 Zombies is within the Citadelle des Morts map.

After blowing the main entrance of the castle down with the cannon, head inside the main hall where the Juggernog Perk-a-Cola is located.

Next, aim upwards at the second wooden beam holding the roof together. Shoot at the very top of the beam to earn the free upgrade.

