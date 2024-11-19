But how do you complete the Liberty Falls bowling alley Easter egg? Keep on reading for everything there is to know including the exact location of the shoes.

Bowling shoe locations in CoD BO6 explained

The first step to this particular Easter egg involves opening the gates to access the bowling alley.

The two gates cost a total of 1500 Essence, which can be earned in the first few rounds of a match.

Once done, you can begin the hunt for those all-important bowling shoes.

The gas station

CoD Black Ops 6.

The first pair of shoes can be found back at the starting zone on Liberty Falls.

Head towards the gas station kiosk where you'll find the pair of shoes sitting atop the desk.

Frank's hardware

CoD Black Ops 6.

Pair number two can be found in Frank's Hardware store opposite Olly's Comics.

Look on the shelf on the right-hand side and you'll spot the shoes.

Hill street

CoD Black Ops 6.

The third pair of shoes is on Hill Street near the church. Look for a white building with a set of stairs leading to a window.

Inside the house, the shoes are hidden away underneath an armchair.

The cemetery

CoD Black Ops 6.

Another pair of shoes can be found just outside of the map boundary in the cemetery.

The gap in the fence near the back wall will have a pair hanging by its laces from a nearby tree.

The coffin

CoD Black Ops 6.

The fifth and final pair of bowling shoes appears just outside of the bowling alley in the open window opposite.

You'll notice the shoes sitting on top of a coffin.

The ending

Once you've shot all the shoes, you'll be teleported into the bowling alley where you'll see a number of dancing zombies across the lanes.

Here, you can pick up a ball and start striking them down to earn a score.

Depending on your score total, you'll receive a bronze, silver or gold trophy that determines the rarity of rewards you get.

In our case, we received some additional armour plates and some equipment.

