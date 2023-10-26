As your city grows, rent prices will soar (a familiar story), and your virtual population will suffer.

Is this just a fact of life, or is there something (outside of a virtual revolution) we can do about this?

Fortunately, there are a few ways to fix high rent in Cities: Skylines 2 - here's how.

How to fix High Rent in Cities: Skylines 2 explained

It will please you to find out that fixing the issue of high rent is simpler in Cities: Skylines 2 than it is for your physical abode. In fact, there are a few ways to get rent down.

We'll list a few of them:

Remove services, thereby lowering land values in the area - if you get rid of nearby conveniences, a property will lose value. Simple!

- if you get rid of nearby conveniences, a property will lose value. Simple! Work on your education facilities early - don't wait to start building up the schooling system. If your population gets a better education, they're more likely to have money to pay the rent.

- don't wait to start building up the schooling system. If your population gets a better education, they're more likely to have money to pay the rent. Simply lower taxes - a bit of a radical one, this... lowering taxes will obviously decrease your income, but the population will thank you. You only need to lower taxes on low income households for the issue at hand.

- a bit of a radical one, this... lowering taxes will obviously decrease your income, but the population will thank you. You only need to lower taxes on low income households for the issue at hand. Bulldoze the building and build another one - we'll finish with a hack, but it's a hack that works. It doesn't fix the underlying issue, but if you reset the building you'll reset the rent.

