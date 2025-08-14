Following on from the 2023 hit film Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Aardman has now confirmed that Chicken Run: Eggstraction is set to release on 24th October 2025, and that a demo featuring six levels is now available for players to try out on Steam.

With Chicken Run being a British institution, and deservedly so, it's hardly surprising to see that Eggstraction features a veritable who's who of famous British faces among its cast.

Bella Ramsey leads the cast, fresh from their stint in The Last of Us season 2, and is joined by the likes of Amelia Dimoldenberg, Romesh Ranganathan, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and more.

The game's story has been written by Laurence Rickard, perhaps best known for writing and starring in some other iconic British media, namely Horrible Histories and Ghosts.

On the game's upcoming release, Aardman managing director Sean Clarke remarked: "This game has been a wonderful opportunity to expand the Chicken Run universe, and, together with Outright Games, we're releasing an experience that stays true to the heart and humour of the original Chicken Run film, whilst welcoming new fans to the flock."

This sentiment was soundly echoed by Stephanie Malham, managing director of Outright Games, who added, "Chicken Run: Eggstraction is a true celebration of everything fans love about Aardman: humour, heart, and high-stakes hijinks.

"We're thrilled to share this first look at the game on Steam and can't wait for fans to experience an unforgettable heist that will truly ruffle some feathers."

Chicken Run: Eggstraction launches on 24th October 2025 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

