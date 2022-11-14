Crossplay in video games allows you to play online with players on other platforms. Someone playing on PS5 can play with someone on Xbox Series X, someone on PC can play with a player on PS4, etc… you get it. It’s a handy thing if you’ve got friends who decided to buy a different console than you.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now, and players have been online in the first-person shooter for a while already. What people want to know, however, is if the game is cross-platform or whether it has crossplay features enabled.

Cross-progression is another feature of crossplay in many different games, which lets you pick up the game and continue your progress across different platforms. Is any of this stuff in the latest CoD?

If you want to learn everything there is to know about MW2 crossplay, you’re in the right place. Read on to find out if there is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay or not, how to turn it on or off, and if there is any kind of cross-platform features in the game.

Is MW2 crossplay?

Yes, there is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 crossplay. In fact, you are playing MW2 online multiplayer cross-platform by default.

Crossplay in MW2 allows you to play online with everyone across PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and PC. It doesn’t matter what console you or your friends play as you can play with them regardless.

Along with online crossplay, MW2 also features cross-platform progression. This means that you can start playing the game on PlayStation, pick it up on Xbox and keep all of your progress. To do this, the game asks you to log in to your Activision account, as all progress data is kept within that.

How to turn crossplay on or off in MW2

You cannot turn crossplay on or off in CoD: MW2 on Xbox or on PC. Strangely, you are given the option to turn crossplay on or off when playing on PlayStation. Given that you can switch the feature on or off on PS4/PS5 versions of the game, it seems likely that the option should make its way to Xbox and PC.

Back in the beta days of the game, all players could turn crossplay matchmaking on or off, but since the game’s full launch, only those on PS4 and PS5 have this luxury. To switch crossplay on or off on PlayStation, simply press Options/Start, head into the Settings tab, then to Account & Network, and toggle crossplay on or off.

While there is no in-game way to turn MW2 off on Xbox, you can head into your Series X|S console settings to block cross-network multiplayer for all games. Warning: this may negatively affect in-game performance and will block crossplay on all games, not just Call of Duty.

To turn crossplay off on all Xbox games, follow these steps:

Head into Settings;

Click Online Safety & Family (in General Settings)

Head to Privacy & Online Safety

Then to Xbox Privacy

View Details & Customise

Click Communications & Multiplayer

Select "Block" underneath "You can join cross-network play"

Now that’s done, you should have turned crossplay off on all Xbox games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Hopefully, though, Activision will add the option to turn cross-platform matchmaking off or on back into the Xbox and PC versions of the game so you don’t have to use the workaround on Xbox above anymore.

