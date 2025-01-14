It's here that in an alternative 14th-century Europe a group of feudal lords have been overthrown by the bloodsuckers. Now turned into a Dawnwalker, Coen must decide whether to rescue his family or enact revenge.

Freedom in gameplay is seemingly at the heart of The Blood of Dawnwalker with the developer describing the game as a "narrative sandbox" that changes depending on the time of day.

While we're still a good few months away from learning more, here's everything we know so far.

The Blood of Dawnwalker. Rebel Wolves

No official release date for The Blood of Dawnwalker has currently been announced.

Neither developer Rebel Wolves or publisher Bandai Namco have revealed any details regarding a launch, however, have stated that more details and gameplay will be premiered sometime in summer 2025.

This leads us to speculate that 2026 would be the earliest possible release.

Can I pre-order The Blood of Dawnwalker?

The Blood of Dawnwalker. Rebel Wolves

No, pre-orders for The Blood of Dawnwalker are not yet available.

The game has only just been announced, so once we see more footage and a release window is provided then pre-order details should follow shortly.

Which consoles and platforms can play The Blood of Dawnwalker?

The Blood of Dawnwalker. Rebel Wolves

The Blood of Dawnwalker will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

With that, it's fair to assume that it will be a next-gen experience only with no mention of PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.

We wouldn't expect it to come to Switch 2 either, not at launch anyway.

The Blood of Dawnwalker gameplay and story details

The Blood of Dawnwalker. Rebel Wolves

Developer Rebel Wolves has provided some decent details about the project. For instance, the game is described as a single-player open-world dark fantasy triple-A RPG with a "strong focus on story and narrative". It's also said to be the first chapter in a new role-playing saga.

Set in an alternative 14th Century Europe, players will control a young man called Coen who is transformed into a Dawnwalker, a mix between a human and vampire that is constantly treading the line between day and night.

Over the course of 30 days and nights, Coen must decide whether to save his family or exact revenge upon his sire and destroy anyone else who gets in the way.

Rebel Wolves is co-founded by Konrad Tomaszkiewicz who previously was the director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. He will once again act as game director on The Blood of Dawnwalker.

"Inspired by classic RPGs, we want players to feel the sense of urgency in an open world game. There are multiple approaches to saving Coen’s family with no clear division between main and side quests, you decide on how you spend the time.", said Tomaszkiewicz upon its announcement.

"Time is a resource and with each quest progressing its passage, it is impossible to complete all stories and arcs before the dreadful deadline, making each playthrough unique. We call it a narrative sandbox."

It's further noted that Coen will have different skills, abilities and story outcomes depending on the time of day.

The main crux of this question is whether it's better to fight for humanity or embrace the cursed powers.

Is there a The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer?

Yes, Bandai Namco uploaded an in-game engine teaser trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker alongside the game's announcement.

It shows off a bloody cinematic and a brief look at some early gameplay.

The clip can be watched in full below:

The Blood of the Dawnwalker will launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

