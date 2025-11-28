For members of the Soul Society looking to get the most out of their shiny new mobile game, we’ve got all the Bleach: Soul Resonance codes, with a full list and how to redeem them explained.

Ad

Regarding the latter, it's certainly easier than watching Bleach in order or figuring out which filler episodes you can skip!

The Android and iOS action RPG has already proven popular with players, offering more content at launch than your typical Gacha, and what’s more, you can extract extra goodies by using Bleach Soul Resonance codes!

But you’re here for the codes, not our yapping, so read on to get the full list of Bleach Soul Resonance codes!

Bleach Soul Resonance codes: Full list of codes for November 2025

Below are all the codes that are currently valid for Bleach Soul Resonance:

ICHIGO2859 - 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan

- 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan BLEACH11 - 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Captain's Insight, and 10K Kan

- 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Captain's Insight, and 10K Kan BSR666 - 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan

- 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan BSRSEAKOL - 2x Full Assault Omamori, 2x Tactic Omamori, and 2x Support Omamori

- 2x Full Assault Omamori, 2x Tactic Omamori, and 2x Support Omamori BLEACHOB - 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Tamahagane III, and 5K Kan

- 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Tamahagane III, and 5K Kan BLEACHOBT21 - 100x Spiritual Jade, 2x Captain's Insight, and 10K Kan

- 100x Spiritual Jade, 2x Captain's Insight, and 10K Kan BLEACH1121 - 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Captain's Insight, and 5K Kan

50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Captain's Insight, and 5K Kan BSR666X - 5x Member's Insight and 6K Kan

- 5x Member's Insight and 6K Kan BSR333Z - 3x Tamahagane I and 4K Kan

- 3x Tamahagane I and 4K Kan BLEACGS13 - 5x Member's Insight, 2x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan

- 5x Member's Insight, 2x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan BLEACHHD31 - 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan

The codes are case-sensitive, so take care to enter them properly!

How to redeem codes in Bleach Soul Resonance

To redeem codes in Bleach Soul Resonance, you have to follow these steps:

Complete Stage 1-6, which makes up the tutorial

Complete the mission that takes place on the high school roof, which immediately follows the tutorial

After this, you’ll be able to select the ‘Event’ menu button on the top right, which is a star bursting out of a box

Select the ‘Treasure Reddem’ button

Enter the code and exit the Event Menu

Next, press the circle button in the top-right of the screen

Select the mailbox

You should see an “Exchanged Successfully” message. Select ti and then press claim.

And that’s it! A little convoluted, but once you’re past the opening area of the game, it becomes a breeze.

All expired Bleach Soul Resonance codes

For your sanity’s sake, we’ve included all the expired Bleach Soul Resonance codes so that you can quickly figure out if yours will work or not.

Check them all out below!

BLEACHCBT16

When more codes become invalid, we will update the list so that you're not caught out.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.