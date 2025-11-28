For members of the Soul Society looking to get the most out of their shiny new mobile game, we’ve got all the Bleach: Soul Resonance codes, with a full list and how to redeem them explained.

Regarding the latter, it's certainly easier than watching Bleach in order or figuring out which filler episodes you can skip!

The Android and iOS action RPG has already proven popular with players, offering more content at launch than your typical Gacha, and what’s more, you can extract extra goodies by using Bleach Soul Resonance codes!

But you’re here for the codes, not our yapping, so read on to get the full list of Bleach Soul Resonance codes!

Bleach Soul Resonance codes: Full list of codes for November 2025

Below are all the codes that are currently valid for Bleach Soul Resonance:

  • ICHIGO2859 - 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan
  • BLEACH11 - 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Captain's Insight, and 10K Kan
  • BSR666 - 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan
  • BSRSEAKOL - 2x Full Assault Omamori, 2x Tactic Omamori, and 2x Support Omamori
  • BLEACHOB - 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Tamahagane III, and 5K Kan
  • BLEACHOBT21 - 100x Spiritual Jade, 2x Captain's Insight, and 10K Kan
  • BLEACH1121 - 50x Spiritual Jade, 1x Captain's Insight, and 5K Kan
  • BSR666X - 5x Member's Insight and 6K Kan
  • BSR333Z - 3x Tamahagane I and 4K Kan
  • BLEACGS13 - 5x Member's Insight, 2x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan
  • BLEACHHD31 - 5x Member's Insight, 5x Tamahagane I, and 3K Kan

The codes are case-sensitive, so take care to enter them properly!

How to redeem codes in Bleach Soul Resonance

To redeem codes in Bleach Soul Resonance, you have to follow these steps:

  • Complete Stage 1-6, which makes up the tutorial
  • Complete the mission that takes place on the high school roof, which immediately follows the tutorial
  • After this, you’ll be able to select the ‘Event’ menu button on the top right, which is a star bursting out of a box
  • Select the ‘Treasure Reddem’ button
  • Enter the code and exit the Event Menu
  • Next, press the circle button in the top-right of the screen
  • Select the mailbox
  • You should see an “Exchanged Successfully” message. Select ti and then press claim.

And that’s it! A little convoluted, but once you’re past the opening area of the game, it becomes a breeze.

All expired Bleach Soul Resonance codes

For your sanity’s sake, we’ve included all the expired Bleach Soul Resonance codes so that you can quickly figure out if yours will work or not.

Check them all out below!

  • BLEACHCBT16

When more codes become invalid, we will update the list so that you're not caught out.

Authors

Cole Luke wears a black T-shirt and is looking at the camera, smiling. There is a shelving unit in the background
Cole LukeFreelance Writer

Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.

