Black Panther has never had his own game before. He's only appeared as a playable character in games such as Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, Marvel's Avengers, and let's not forget his Fortnite skin. His debut game is bound to be a big deal, with a world and lore as rich as Wakanda's.

In a press release, Kevin Stephens said that with the upcoming game EA are "dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game".

The former head at Monolith studio went on to add: "Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

So, while very little information was revealed, the game looks to be an open world story driven adventure set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda. EA have produced some decent sandboxes of late, such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We can only hope Wakanda gets an equally epic treatment. Black Panther's solo film debut in 2018 was a groundbreaking moment, and we hope for the same with his first game.

