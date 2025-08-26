Details are still thin on the ground, however, so as excited as we are, it’s definitely going to be a bit of a waiting game.

Still, it’s brilliant to see a younger studio do well enough to continue pursuing its passion and developing its vision.

With all that said, let’s get to it.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui currently has no given release date or window.

Game Science typically releases games or gives updates on 19th August (20th in China), so we could be waiting some time before we hear anything about a Black Myth: Zhong Kui release date.

In the game’s FAQ page, it states that when it comes to a Black Myth: Zhong Kui release date, even Game Science CEO “Yocar himself has absolutely no idea”.

Black: Myth Wukong got its gameplay reveal some four years before it released, but Game Science has built up the technology base to build such games now, so hopefully it won't be that long this time around.

Still, with plans this up in the air, we reckon we could be looking at a 2028 to 2029 release window.

A shame, but as Gabe Newell put it, “Late is just for a little while. Suck is forever.”

If you’re looking for something new to play, then check out all the upcoming games in 2025 and beyond to see what might wet your whistle!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Can I pre-order Black Myth: Zhong Kui?

No, you cannot currently pre-order Black Myth: Zhong Kui.

With the game only having just been revealed, and a Black Myth: Wukong DLC to come first, it will likely be a long while yet before pre-orders go live.

If you would like to play some more Wuxia games in the here and now, there is the recently released Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and the upcoming Phantom Blade Zero to look forward to.

Which consoles and platforms can play Black Myth: Zhong Kui?

Black Myth: Zhong Kui will be available to play on PC and all mainstream consoles.

This is again according to the Black Myth: Zhong Kui FAQ page, with it adding that “Final information will be confirmed prior to release.”

Given that Black Myth: Wukong is a current-gen console and PC affair, we can assume it will at least be the same for Black Myth: Zhong Kui.

It might hurt to hear, but the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles released almost half a decade ago, so we’ll soon be staring down the barrel of the next-generation consoles once more.

The cross-generation period between the last and current generation of consoles was very long, and it’s probably safe to assume we will see a repeat of that in order to consolidate as many sales as possible.

As such, Black Myth: Zhong Kui will probably see a release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, the eventual PS6, and whatever the next Xbox is called.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui gameplay and story details

The refreshing frank Black Myth: Zhong Kui FAQ page strikes again, as when queried about the story and gameplay, it says, “Hard to say for now… looks like we’re not even done with the outline yet.”

It won’t be a completely different experience, as it also says that whilst the team is “itching to tell new stories and add new fun to the game”, they also want to ensure “Wukong players feel right at home”.

That’s not to say the team will just deliver a game with the exact same mechanics, as they're hoping to catch returning players “off guard in the best way (sweating-grin intensifies)”.

What we do know is who Zhong Kui is. Compared to the Destined One, Zhong Kui is far closer to the gods.

Zhong Kui is a Taoist deity who was bestowed by the gods with the job of ridding the world of evil ghosts and beings, and said to command an army of 80,000 demons.

Zhong Kui is described as being huge, with a black beard and eyes that pop out of his skull.

He came into the job of ghost-vanquisher after killing himself by repeatedly throwing himself at the Emperor’s palace gates, due to the Emperor stripping him of his top-scorer title on account of his looks.

Is there a Black Myth: Zhong Kui trailer?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZ7VLcO06Ak

Yes, there is a Black Myth: Zhong Kui teaser trailer.

Revealed at Gamescom 2025: Opening Night Life, the CG teaser trailer shows two ne’er-do-wells clambering up a monument in an old rickety building, before a procession of mythical beasts walks by, with the assumed titular Zhong Kui on the back of a jumbo-jet-sized tiger.

The two folks inside reckon they are after them, and Zhong Kui does stop to look into the camera. But would such a being bother with some wretches?

Only time will tell!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.