Compared to casual Warzone matches, several rules and restrictions stop players from using specific weaponry to create a somewhat level playing field.

With plenty to choose from, the best loadouts are already making their mark on the ever-changing meta.

Here, find the best Warzone Ranked Play loadouts that give players the best chance of being the last one standing.

What is the best Warzone Ranked Play loadout?

Call of Duty: Warzone.

The best Warzone Ranked Play loadout is the XM4 assault rifle.

Armed with an excellent rate of fire and minimal damage drop-off, the rifle is perfect for mid-range and long-distance combat.

Below is the strongest build to use:

Optic : Willis 3x

: Willis 3x Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Stock : Buffer Weight Stock

: Buffer Weight Stock Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

The star of the show in this build is the Reinforced Barrel, which keeps damage output high.

Combined with the Extended Mag II magazine, it's very easy to take down multiple opponents without reloading.

Best Warzone Ranked Play loadouts: Other great picks

Alongside the XM4, there are plenty of other viable options that are perfect for competitive action.

To maximise performance in close-quarters combat and long-distance action, we've selected two other builds for weapons that are guaranteed to make an impact in Urzikstan.

C9

Call of Duty: Warzone.

When up close and personal with the opposition, the C9 makes for the perfect weapon to crack through armour plates and down opponents with ease.

Armed with a fast rate of fire and high mobility, it's very easy to utilise Omnimovement to outplay anyone carrying heavier weaponry.

This build below is guaranteed to bolster performance:

Muzzle : Muzzle Brake

: Muzzle Brake Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

The pairing of the Ranger and Ergonomic grips ensures players have the fastest reaction times possible.

To prevent any kind of drop-off, the Long Barrel keeps damage high at all times. It also gives players a chance to deal some extra damage at longer distances.

LR 7.62

Call of Duty: Warzone.

For the very best performance in long-range engagements, the LR 7.62 sniper rifle is the weapon of choice.

Capable of eliminating opponents with a single bullet, this particular sniper rifle offers plenty of firepower along with fast reaction times thanks to a build focusing on aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire speeds.

The attachment combination below is the best to use:

Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Handguard

: Precision Handguard Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Stock : Light Stock

: Light Stock Fire Mod: 7.62 NATO Overpressured

Pairing the Long Barrel with the 7.62 NATO Overpressured Fire Mod gives players the best chance of a one-shot kill.

For a slight boost in mobility, the Light Stock is the best choice for enough movement buffs to keep up with assault rifles and SMGs with superior mobility.

As the meta evolves with each seasonal update, we'll update the page with the strongest Ranked Play loadouts to use in competitive Warzone.

